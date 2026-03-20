Chuck Norris, star of ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’, dies at 86

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Action star Chuck Norris has died, his family said in a social media post on Friday.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” Norris’s family said in an Instagram post.

“While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace. To the world, he was a martial artist, actor and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother and the heart of our family.

“He lived his life with faith, purpose and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives. While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him,” it continued.

Norris, who died at 86, was an ’80s action-film hero who fought the bad guys in Code of Silence, Missing in Action and The Delta Force and upheld the law in the TV series Walker, Texas Ranger.

The six-time undefeated World Professional Middleweight Karate Champion, whose tough-guy image inspired satirical “facts” that made him an internet phenomenon, had been hospitalised in Hawaii on Thursday, Variety reported.

Reuters