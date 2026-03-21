Cashback benefits becoming a lifeline for consumers

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The most used loyalty programmes are in the grocery and pharmacy retail segments, says the report. Picture: SUPPLIED

Consumers are increasingly choosing cashback as their preferred loyalty programme benefit as they lean on every rand to soften the blow of rising living costs.

According to the latest South African Loyalty Landscape report by Truth & BrandMapp, consumers rank cashback and its variations (points converted to cash, immediate cashback) as their most desired loyalty benefit. Real cashback is the number one loyalty benefit for all demographic segments across age, income and gender.

“Cashback resonates with South African consumers. It’s not just a perk; it’s a lifeline, a tangible benefit in our world with economic and cost-of-living challenges,” said Amanda Cromhout, CEO of Truth.

Consumers increasingly rely on loyalty benefits and partnerships to manage household budgets and offset rising living costs.

“Like never before, consumers not only like cashback — they need the financial support from loyalty programmes. It is more evident each year how critical loyalty programmes have become in the daily lives of South African consumers, particularly as they navigate ongoing cost-of-living pressures,” Cromhout said.

According to the report, 40% of South African loyalty users want to be instantly rewarded, and 25% wish to be both rewarded instantly and build up points for a greater reward later.

The report says the success of Checkers Xtra Savings, Shoprite Xtra Savings, WRewards, Spar Rewards and TFG Rewards suggests that instant discounts can drive significant loyalty programme usage. However, programmes like Clicks ClubCard and Pick n Pay Smart Shopper, which offer both points accumulation and instant discounts, “may represent an optimal model for maximising both engagement and perceived value”.

Like never before, consumers not only like cashback — they need the financial support from loyalty programmes. — Amanda Cromhout, CEO of Truth

Though growth has moderated compared to previous years, usage remains robust and stable, with the number of South Africans using loyalty programmes in 2025 rising to 85% from 82% in 2024. The average number of loyalty programmes used per consumer increased from 4.6 in 2015 to 10.4 in 2025 — a 228% increase in programme participation over 10 years.

Women have 11.4 loyalty cards compared to 9.5 for men. Young people under the age of 25 are actively using fewer programmes at 7.9, while the lower-income consumer uses 7.5 loyalty programmes.

“South Africa is a mature loyalty market and one that is closely watched by the rest of the world. South African loyalty programmes are recognised globally for their sophistication and innovation. The growth in programme participation over the past decade reflects both consumer demand and brands investing in delivering meaningful value,” said Cromhout.

She said loyalty is no longer a “nice to have”. This year it has shifted from optional benefits to financial necessity for consumers.

According to the report’s findings, the most used and loved loyalty programmes are in the grocery and pharmacy retail segments. Checkers Xtra Savings, followed by Clicks, Pick n Pay, Dis-Chem and Spar, Woolworths, Shoprite Xtra Savings, Spur, Makro, TFG, and Capitec, are the top reward cards.

Female consumers use more retail loyalty programmes, while in the financial services and fuel sectors, FNB eBucks, Shell V+, Discovery Vitality, Absa Rewards and BP Rewards exhibit a higher usage among male consumers. However, Capitec Live Better bucks this trend, showing greater usage by female consumers, the report says.

The report also found that South Africans still prefer using a loyalty card as opposed to digital options. “Despite our digital age, South Africans still prefer the reliability of a card to engage with loyalty programmes. Markets such as the UK, Canada and Australia also prefer plastic cards to apps or digital passes,” said Cromhout.