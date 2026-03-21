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WATCH | President Nelson Mandela turned Sharpeville into a symbol of hope in December 1996

Thabo Tshabalala

Thabo Tshabalala

Multimedia producer

Cyril Ramaphosa holds up the SA constitution, moments after it had been signed into law by then president Nelson Mandela, at Sharpeville, on December 10 1996.Picture: ROBBIE BOTHA
Cyril Ramaphosa holds up the SA constitution, moments after it had been signed into law by then president Nelson Mandela, at Sharpeville, on December 10 1996.Picture: ROBBIE BOTHA

In May 1996, South Africa adopted its democratic constitution after years of struggle.

Later that year, on December 10, President Nelson Mandela signed it into law not in a grand hall, but in Sharpeville.

The same place where 69 people were killed in 1960.

What was once a site of tragedy became a symbol of hope, dignity, and equality.

Sharpeville reminds us that even the darkest moments in history can give birth to freedom.

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