WATCH | President Nelson Mandela turned Sharpeville into a symbol of hope in December 1996

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Cyril Ramaphosa holds up the SA constitution, moments after it had been signed into law by then president Nelson Mandela, at Sharpeville, on December 10 1996.Picture: ROBBIE BOTHA

In May 1996, South Africa adopted its democratic constitution after years of struggle.

Later that year, on December 10, President Nelson Mandela signed it into law not in a grand hall, but in Sharpeville.

The same place where 69 people were killed in 1960.

What was once a site of tragedy became a symbol of hope, dignity, and equality.

Sharpeville reminds us that even the darkest moments in history can give birth to freedom.