Iran military mocks US 'negotiating with itself' claim

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Debris and damaged buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs in Lebanon in the aftermath of Israeli strikes amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran continues on March 25 2026.

The US is negotiating with itself, an Iranian military spokesperson said according to state media on Wednesday, a day after US President Donald Trump said Tehran wants to make a deal to end the war in the Middle East.

A 15-point plan aimed at putting an end to the conflict was drafted by Washington and sent to Tehran, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Has the level of your inner struggle reached the stage of you negotiating with yourself?” Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperon for the unified command of Iran’s armed forces, Khatam al-Anbiya central headquarters, taunted the US leadership.

“People like us can never get along with people like you.”

Zolfaqari said US investments and pre-war energy prices would not return as long as Washington does not accept regional stability is guaranteed by Iranian armed forces.

Reuters