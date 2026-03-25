Official notice from the Construction Education & Training Authority

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Ceta works to address skills shortages by creating education and training programmes aligned with the construction industry’s needs.

The Construction Education & Training Authority (Ceta) hereby gives formal notice of its intention to cancel all discretionary grant projects awarded during the financial years 2011/12 to 2023/24, where:

There is insufficient evidence of implementation, monitoring, completion or formal close-out.

Suspensive conditions contained in offer letters were not met.

Projects remain inactive, dormant, or unverified.

Ceta has been unable to obtain credible and verifiable supporting documentation despite previous communication attempts.

This process forms part of Ceta’s governance and financial reconstruction initiative aimed at addressing historical audit findings and ensuring compliance with applicable legislative and accounting requirements.

Over several financial years, Ceta has undertaken various administrative processes to regularise historical discretionary grant commitments.

Despite these efforts, sufficient and appropriate evidence to support the continued recognition of certain legacy projects has not been obtained.

To ensure procedural fairness, transparency, and accountability, Ceta is implementing a formal public process to allow all affected stakeholders an opportunity to respond.

Ceta will host two online stakeholder engagement sessions via Microsoft Teams on Wednesday March 25 2026 to:

Clarify the purpose and implications of this notice;

Outline the cancellation process;

Respond to clarity-seeking questions;

Provide guidance on submission of supporting documentation.

The Microsoft Teams access link and session times will be published on the Ceta website and circulated through Ceta’s official communication channels prior to the engagement dates.

Stakeholders are encouraged to attend one of the sessions.

All affected entities are invited to submit the following information in support of their projects and to inform Ceta’s final determination:

Full project details;

Current status of the project;

Evidence and supporting documents of training related activities as well as the last correspondence to Ceta on the same;

Supporting documentation (for example, signed offer letter and/or discretionary grant agreement);

Service level agreement where applicable;

Signed commencement letter;

Signed budget;

Signed project implementation plan;

Attendance registers;

Acknowledgement of receipt (learning materials, personal protective equipment and toolkits);

Monitoring reports/JPMT minutes;

Mentorship reports;

Assessment and internal moderation report; and

Reasons why the project should not be cancelled.

All submissions must be sent to this dedicated email address by no later than March 31 2026: ProjectsSC@ceta.co.za

Failure to submit the required information by March 31 2026 will result in the immediate permanent cancellation of the affected project(s) as well as removal from the Ceta’s commitments register.

Any queries or submissions received after this date will not be considered.

Only submissions supported by credible and verifiable documentation will be assessed. Projects not supported within the stipulated period will form part of the final cancellation list.

This notice constitutes reasonable and public notification to all affected entities. On expiry of the 30-day response period, Ceta will proceed with final cancellation of all qualifying legacy projects.

Where an affected entity believes it has a valid claim and requires further time to collect the necessary evidence as required by Ceta:

It must submit a formal letter (signed and on company letterhead) in request of an extension by no later than April 24 2026 via the relevant channels as commissioned by Ceta.

This request must note the relevant project details (project province, funding financial year, learning pathway/programme, number of learners, total amount awarded).

This article was sponsored by Ceta.