WE’RE HIRING | Media studies and journalism interns (three)

POSITIONS: THREE INTERN PLACEMENTS
DURATION: 11 MONTHS
LOCATION: JOHANNESBURG, PARKTOWN, 16 EMPIRE ROAD.
Arena Holdings, one of Africa’s largest English-language news publishers in print and online, is looking for three vibrant individuals who are willing to expand their knowledge and skills in journalism or media studies.
This internship programme is open to South African citizens who have completed their studies and require workplace experience.
The candidate must have a national diploma or degree in journalism/media studies.
NB: The monthly stipend is as per the National Skills Fund guidelines.
If you meet these requirements, please send your application to internships@arena.africa
Only emailed applications will be considered, no hand-delivered applications.
Please indicate the job title in the subject line of your application; Journalism: Internship
Closing date: March 29 2026
Arena Holdings is an affirmative action employer, and, as such, preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation.
Kindly take note that if we do not respond to you in the next two months, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.