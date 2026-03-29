More than 25,000 travellers expected daily through SA borders over Easter

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More than 25,000 people are expected through SA's ports of entry daily this coming Easter weekend.

Border authorities are expecting more than 25,000 travellers a day during the Easter holidays at the country’s busiest ports of entry.

Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Michael Masiapato has unveiled the Easter operational plan, which includes the deployment of advanced security equipment to manage the expected surge.

He said historical data shows that most travellers are processed through three major ports: OR Tambo International Airport, Lebombo and Beitbridge.

“Last year, OR Tambo processed more than 220,000 travellers over a 10-day period, followed by Lebombo with more than 161,000 and Beitbridge with more than 122,000.”

According to Masiapato, the 10-day Easter period is considered one of the most challenging times of the year. The compact nature of Easter travel, which is concentrated over one weekend, makes it more complex to manage compared with the December-January festive season, where travel is spread out over a longer period.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber, right, with Border Management Authority commissioner Michael Masiapato. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

“Easter is complicated because it compresses movement into just a few days. We expect major congestion on Thursday, April 2, as travellers leave the country, and again on Easter Monday as they return,” said Masiapato.

He added that operations will be intensified on these peak days, with several ports running on a 24-hour basis to ensure the smooth movement of travellers.

“If more than 30,000 people arrive at a port such as Lebombo in one day, we must be able to process them on that same day. That is where the complexity lies.”

The BMA also acknowledged staffing challenges, revealing it is currently operating at only 25% capacity. Masiapato said the authority has about 2,600 personnel, far below the required 11,200, leaving a shortfall of more than 8,500 staff members.

“To manage the increased traffic, extended operating hours will be implemented across several ports of entry. Groblersbrug, on the Botswana border, will operate on a 24-hour basis on April 2 and again on April 5 and 6, with extended midnight closures on surrounding days, while Kopfontein will also run 24 hours on both peak departure and return days.”

Ports of entry to Eswatini, including Jeppes Reef and Mananga, will extend their hours until 10pm on peak travel days.

Several Lesotho border posts, including Sani Pass, Caledonspoort, Van Rooyens Gate, Monontsha Pass and Telle Bridge, will also extend operating hours, with some moving to 24-hour operations on peak days.

Masiapato said these measures are aimed at easing congestion, improving efficiency, and ensuring safer, smoother travel during the busy Easter period.

Sowetan