ATM calls for probe into immigration status of ‘Igbo king’ figures after KuGompo unrest

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Several shops owned by foreign nationals have remained closed after the protest over the "coronation" of a Nigerian king in KuGompo City on Monday. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA

ATM MP Vuyo Zungula has called for an urgent investigation into the immigration status of individuals linked to the controversial “coronation” of a Nigerian national in KuGompo after violent protests in the Eastern Cape.

Zungula urged home affairs minister Leon Schreiber to “initiate an urgent and comprehensive investigation into the immigration status of all individuals involved in the alleged coronation”.

He also called on the minister to “arrest, prosecute and deport all individuals involved in the unlawful coronation” and to strengthen co-ordination between government departments to prevent similar incidents happening again.

“The African Transformation Movement maintains that this matter strikes at the very heart of South Africa’s sovereignty, constitutional supremacy and the rule of law,” Zungula said in a statement.

South Africa was not a playground for parallel structures of power, he said.

“What has transpired cannot be dismissed as a mere cultural exercise but must be confronted as a direct challenge to the authority of the state and the integrity of our governance systems. South Africa is not a playground for parallel structures of power, nor can it allow any individuals regardless of origin to violate the law.”

Zungula said the minister should send a message that South Africa would not allow any invasion or the erosion of its constitutional authority under the guise of cultural practices.

The call comes after chaos erupted in KuGompo on Monday, where cars were set alight, property was vandalised and a man allegedly stabbed during protests against the reported coronation of Nigerian national Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko as “Igwe Ndigbo” in the city, formerly known as East London.

Videos and images circulating on social media appear to show Eziko being crowned, sparking outrage among residents and political groups.

Several organisations including ActionSA, the Patriotic Alliance and civic movement March and March as well as traditional leaders took part in the demonstration, describing the ceremony as unlawful. During the unrest, at least 10 to 12 vehicles were torched.

“I write with grave concern regarding the recent events in KuGompo, Eastern Cape, involving the alleged coronation of an ‘Igwe King’ by individuals identified as Nigerian foreign nationals,” Zungula said.

He pointed to remarks by deputy minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, who has condemned the coronation as unlawful.

“The deputy minister… has already condemned the so-called coronation as unlawful and inconsistent with South Africa’s legal and democratic framework. He explicitly warned that, if left unchallenged, such conduct ‘risks undermining South Africa’s democratic gains, the rule of law and the diplomatic frameworks governing relations between nations’,” said Zungula.

Zungula also cited possible violations of immigration laws.

“... any individuals involved who lack proper documentation or have exceeded the conditions of their visas, may be in violation of section 49 [of the Immigration Act] which deals with offences relating to illegal foreigners, as well as provisions prohibiting engagement in unauthorised activities,” he said.

“It has come to our attention that Mr Solomon Ogbonna Eziko, along with other associated individuals such as Mr Frank Onyekwelu, have been linked to this event. This matter raises serious legal and constitutional questions that cannot be ignored.” he said.

The department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs has also condemned the event describing it as unlawful and inconsistent with South African law, warning it could undermine democratic principles and the rule of law.

Meanwhile, the AbaThembu royal house has distanced itself from the incident, rejecting claims on social media suggesting it had endorsed the coronation.

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