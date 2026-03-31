Confronting ‘The True Cost of Alcohol’ this Easter

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The increase in travel over Easter often brings the toll of alcohol-related harm on SA’s roads into sharp focus. Less alcohol means less harm, says SAAPA-SA.

Easter begins like any long weekend in SA. Families pack their bags. Taxi ranks swell with travellers. Highways stretch with people returning home. There is laughter, music, and anticipation.

Alcohol is often woven into the celebration, positioned as part of the ritual of togetherness.

By Monday, the consequences are stark. Some families do not make it home. Some return changed forever.

Across SA, an estimated 100 people die every day due to alcohol-related harm. These are not random occurrences, but the predictable outcome of a system that allows cheap, accessible alcohol to intersect with high-risk behaviour, says the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance–SA (SAAPA-SA).

On the roads, the toll is visible. Drinking and driving kills approximately 14 people every day in SA, totalling around 5,100 fatalities each year. Every statistic represents a family devastated. A parent who never returned from a late-night drive; a child waiting by the window for a car that will never arrive.

The World Health Organization (WHO) finds that alcohol is one of the leading contributors to road traffic deaths, and SA is among the countries with the highest burden. Alcohol impairs judgement, slows reaction time, and increases risk-taking, dramatically raising the likelihood of fatal crashes.

The harm extends beyond roads. In homes, what begins as a celebration can escalate into conflict. Arguments can become violent.

More than a third of SA women experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. SAAPA-SA maintains that alcohol significantly increases both the frequency and severity of such abuse, and the impact on children and communities is profound, perpetuating cycles of trauma and social instability.

Communities bear the strain. Clinics are overwhelmed, trauma wards are full, and healthcare workers are stretched beyond capacity. During periods when alcohol sales were restricted in SA, such as during Covid-19 lockdowns, alcohol-related deaths dropped by at least 14%. The evidence is clear: less alcohol means less harm.

Breaking a predictable pattern

By now, the Easter pattern tends to be grimly predictable. SAAPA-SA notes that long before the first crash or casualty, the conditions for harm are already in place: alcohol that is cheap, widely available, and relentlessly promoted.

Decades of evidence show how regulation can reduce injuries and deaths, yet these measures remain delayed or diluted. The surge in trauma over long weekends is not an accident or a mystery.

According to SAAPA-SA, it is the foreseeable outcome of policy choices that allow preventable harm to repeat itself, year after year.

The burden is not distributed equally. Around 60% of alcohol-related deaths occur in poorer communities, often in townships and rural areas where services are limited, and the resources to respond are constrained.

Alcohol amplifies existing inequalities and concentrates preventable harm among those least able to absorb it.

The economic cost is staggering. Studies estimate that alcohol-related harm, including healthcare, policing, lost productivity, and social services, consumes between 10% and 12% of SA’s GDP annually.

SAAPA-SA points out that society bears these costs while the industry profits.

It also notes that the alcohol industry actively shapes consumption. Marketing, sponsorship, and strategic pricing reinforce alcohol as essential to celebration and social identity. These tactics intensify during Easter, positioning drinking as central to cultural life.

At the same time, SAAPA-SA says that some industry stakeholders oppose stronger regulation and taxation, citing economic and employment concerns. Yet research from the WHO and World Bank shows that the societal true cost of alcohol far exceeds its economic contribution.

When excise taxes on alcohol rise only in line with inflation, alcohol becomes more affordable over time, sustaining harmful consumption patterns and preventable deaths — SAAPA-SA

SAAPA-SA maintains that one of the most effective tools to reduce alcohol-related harm is also the most straightforward. Increasing excise tax on alcohol above inflation reduces consumption, delays initiation among young people, and leads to measurable reductions in violence, road deaths, and pressure on health services.

When excise taxes on alcohol rise only in line with inflation, alcohol becomes more affordable over time, sustaining harmful consumption patterns and preventable deaths.

To counter proposals for excise tax increases, the industry often cites the risk of expanding illicit trade. However, the existence of illicit markets should not be used to obstruct the implementation of evidence-based measures designed to protect and advance societal health.

Through its latest civil society campaign, SAAPA-SA continues to emphasise that The True Cost of Alcohol is not only reflected at the pay point or shop. It is paid for in lost lives, broken families, overwhelmed hospitals, increased government expenditure and communities scarred for generations.

Easter exposes this true cost every year. Policymakers, guided by evidence, have the tools to act decisively. Alcohol-related harm is predictable, preventable, and the price of inaction is paid in lives.

This article was sponsored by SAAPA-SA.