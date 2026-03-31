Fears that diesel shortage could negatively impact citrus season

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The Citrus Growers Association of Southern Africa (CGA) is concerned about reports that isolated diesel shortages have hit the citrus sector as a result of the US-Israel-Iran war.

The Middle East conflict escalated at the beginning of March, choking the Strait of Hormuz and causing the price of Brent crude oil to surge past the $100 (R1,711) mark. The government has insisted that while fuel price pressures are unavoidable, there are no fuel supply risks to South Africa.

“Strong co-ordination, transparency, and contingency planning will be essential to ensure the coming season proceeds with as little disruption as reasonably possible,” said CGA CEO Boitshoko Ntshabele.

“The government must take into account the important contribution of agricultural exports in the economy.”

Motorists in Johannesburg have encountered notices of petrol rationing at their petrol stations. Mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe told parliament last week there were enough fuel supply safeguards for South Africa to carry the country to April at least, and panic buying of petrol would only worsen price shocks.

South Africa is the world’s second-largest exporter of citrus, and citrus is South Africa’s largest agricultural export sector. Ntshabele said 95% of the national citrus crop moves by road to ports, and if controlled selling or limited availability of diesel persists, it could affect the citrus supply chain.

“This points to the problems inherent in a logistics system almost wholly reliant on trucks. Over the longer-term, greater freight rail activity is needed, and the CGA is grateful that private sector involvement in rail is progressing, but it needs to happen at a greater scale and a faster pace,” said Ntshabele.

Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE, said the Middle East conflict has passed the one-month mark, and the risks to oil prices keep growing.

“That’s on top of the Strait of Hormuz, which handles more than 20-million barrels daily and remains severely disrupted. With both key shipping lanes now under threat, the world’s two most important oil corridors are effectively in the firing line at the same time.

“Iran has also intensified its strikes across the region, with widespread power outages reported in the country. [US President Donald] Trump continues to signal openness to a diplomatic solution, but the mixed messaging is adding confusion rather than calm.”

He said options markets are now pricing a 50% chance that oil stays above $112 (R1,913) a barrel until June — and a 10% chance it spikes all the way to $173 (R2,955).

“Despite all of this, USD/ZAR has held up surprisingly well, trading around R17.12. The reason is South Africa’s commodity exports. Precious metals have been steady, and Richards Bay thermal coal has surged above $111 (R1,896) per tonne — up 29% this year — which is helping offset the pain of higher oil import costs.”

He said South Africa is benefiting from being a commodity exporter in a world where commodity prices are rising broadly.

However, this cushion may be tested, as now that Brent crude has broken above the $114.80 (R1,960) resistance level, the next technical target for oil is $127 (R2,168) a barrel — and sustained oil strength at those levels could start unwinding the precious metals rally that has been protecting the rand.

If that happens, Cilliers said the rand/dollar exchange rate would probably push through the R17.20 resistance level. The rand is resilient for now, but the balance is fragile, he warned.

TimesLIVE