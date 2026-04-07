Police in Mpumalanga net 1,348 suspects in Easter weekend crackdown

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​Mpumalanga police apprehended 1,348 suspects over the Easter weekend.

Mpumalanga’s newly appointed police spokesperson, Col Mavela Masondo, said the focus of the operation was to prevent road fatalities and remove impaired drivers from the province’s transit arteries.

“Police visibility was heightened in the province with roadblocks, stop-and-searches and patrols conducted on national, regional and municipal roads in an effort to prevent road fatalities as well as arrest those who transported illegal goods,” Masondo said.

The crackdown was extended beyond the roads to the community’s social hubs.

Masondo said law enforcement targeted illegal liquor outlets.

“During the raiding of liquor outlets, 209 suspects were arrested for selling liquor without licences. The illegal liquor outlets were targeted as they often do not comply with the Liquor Act and are generators of contact crimes like murder, assault and rape.”

Masondo said police also seized three rifles, 11 shotguns, 88 rounds of ammunition, and 22 dangerous weapons, including knives, from the various suspects.

​“The impact of the operation is most visible in the arrest statistics for serious and violent crimes.”

Police confirmed the arrests of 384 suspects for serious and violent crimes — 167 of them for assault with grievous bodily harm, 150 for drug possession or dealing, 29 for rape, 17 for murder, 11 for attempted murder and 10 for armed robbery.

Mpumalanga acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi lauded the strategic execution of Operation Paseka. He also applauded the impressive results achieved through the collaboration of police and other law enforcement agencies in the province.

Mkhwanazi extended his gratitude to those who adhered to the law and co-operated with officers, contributing to a more secure festive period in Mpumalanga.

TimesLIVE