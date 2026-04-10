SAA group CEO John Lamola resigns

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SAA group CEO Prof John Lamola has resigned with effect from the end of the month.

The board has appointed CEO of SAA’s Air Chefs subsidiary Matshela Seshibe as acting group CEO.

“The process to recruit the permanent group CEO will commence shortly,” SAA said in a statement Friday.

It said Lamola had led SAA “during a defining period in its history, having first joined the organisation in July 2021 as a non-executive director and chairperson of the Board, before assuming the role of GCEO in May 2022.

“Professor Lamola took on the leadership of SAA at a critical juncture, as the airline emerged from business rescue and navigated the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” chairperson of the board Sedzani Mudau said.

“Under his stewardship, SAA implemented a disciplined and focused rebuilding strategy, restoring operations and re-establishing its position within a highly competitive global aviation market.”

The airline expanded its fleet from five to 19 aircraft and grew its route network from six to 17 destinations. This included the reintroduction of key international routes such as São Paulo, Brazil, and Perth, Australia, alongside the strengthening of its domestic footprint.

Three SAA board members have resigned but transport minister Barbara Creecy is confident the remaining 10 Board members possess the requisite expertise and experience to continue discharging their fiduciary duties effectively.

“The board and executive management remain firmly committed to ensuring leadership continuity and maintaining operational stability,” the statement said.

“Like many global airlines, SAA continues to contend with external pressures, including rising aviation fuel costs linked to geopolitical developments in the Middle East, which are impacting the broader industry.”

Business Day