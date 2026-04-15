Big screens keep EFF supporters informed during Malema’s case

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EFF leader Julius Malema in court with advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and party secretary-general Marshall Dlamini.

While EFF leader Julius Malema’s court proceedings were under way on Wednesday, thousands of party members watched on big screens nationwide.

According to provincial chair Zilindile Vena, the screens were a tool to keep party members informed.

Speaking to the Dispatch outside court in KuGompo City, Vena said the party provided big screen across the country.

“Our members in other regions such as Mpumalanga are also watching,” Vena said

“This is a concept we thought of so all our members are part of the proceedings.

“The courtroom is small, and we knew we will have a large crowd coming in.”

While court proceedings were unfolding, hundreds of party supporters attentively watched two big screens on a stage.

The party erected the stage at the cordoned-off Buffalo Street.

At about 12.30pm, Malema made his way out of court and towards the stage.

Accompanied by his wife Mantoa, he was welcomed with cheers by party supporters who had arrived at the court as early as 8am.

Politicians, socialites and close family members were inside the court precinct in support.

The matter was adjourned until Thursday for a final decision.

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