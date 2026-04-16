Here’s why Julius Malema is facing jail time

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EFF leader Julius Malema was sentenced to an effective five years’ imprisonment for discharging a firearm at a political rally in Mdantsane in 2018.

Here are the reasons why magistrate Twanet Olivier believes he should spend time behind bars:

Unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition;

Unlawfully discharging a firearm;

He failed to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to persons or property;

The offences were not considered impulsive but planned;

The court rejected the claim that the firearm was discharged as a celebratory gesture, and

The magistrate found his actions contrary to the constitution and a betrayal of public trust.

TimesLIVE