Here’s why Julius Malema is facing jail time

EFF leader Julius Malema was sentenced to an effective five years’ imprisonment for discharging a firearm at a political rally in Mdantsane in 2018.
Here are the reasons why magistrate Twanet Olivier believes he should spend time behind bars:
- Unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition;
- Unlawfully discharging a firearm;
- He failed to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to persons or property;
- The offences were not considered impulsive but planned;
- The court rejected the claim that the firearm was discharged as a celebratory gesture, and
- The magistrate found his actions contrary to the constitution and a betrayal of public trust.
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