Police arrest man with alleged stolen vehicle after high-speed chase

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Preliminary investigations found that the vehicle was fitted with fake Mpumalanga registration plates, while its original registration is linked to Gauteng.

A 36-year-old man was arrested by the Nelspruit flying squad in the early hours of Friday after a high-speed chase through the Mbombela CBD.

Officers were on routine patrol along Samora Machel Street near the Mbombela high court at about 3.30am when they spotted a white bakkie entering from Kaapsehoop Road.

When police attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver failed to comply and sped away.

A pursuit followed, with the suspect allegedly driving recklessly and ignoring traffic lights. The chase came to an end when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Preliminary investigations found that the vehicle was fitted with fake Mpumalanga registration plates, while its original registration is linked to Gauteng. The vehicle had been reported stolen in Nigel.

The suspect was taken into custody and is facing charges of possession of a suspected stolen vehicle. Authorities are also probing possible links to other theft cases in Springs.

He is expected to appear in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court soon, while investigations continue.

TimesLIVE