Arrested Ekurhuleni metro police boss was due to face disciplinary hearing on fraud charges

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The senior Ekurhuleni metro police boss who was arrested on Saturday was scheduled to appear at a disciplinary committee hearing next week Thursday.

The accused, who previously testified at the Madlanga commission in relation to alleged corruption related to the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), was suspended in November 2025 and charged with 13 counts of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

The accused has appeared before the Madlanga commission to answer questions on blue lights that were given to alleged drug cartel member Vusi “Cat” Matlala. He was also asked about allegations of corruption, bribes and torture by EPMD officers.

A Sowetan source confirmed that the accused was set to appear before the committee on Thursday.

“… was scheduled to appear at his disciplinary hearing on the 23rd and 24th of this month,” said the source.

Police arrested the 50-year-old accused on Saturday morning and charged him with fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the arrest was effected by the Madlanga task team.

“The task team is still searching for other suspects linked to the case. These arrests emanate from an ongoing investigation into corruption within the EMPD,” Mathe said.

A source from the Midrand police station confirmed the accused was detained at about 12.40pm.

“They took him to the nearest police station which is neutral,” he said.

Sowetan understands Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) which has been investigating the accused for years was caught by surprise by the arrest.

An Ipid source expressed dissatisfaction on how the matter has been handled by the Madlanga task team.

“They are messing up everything. Investigations were at the final stage. We will see on Monday. They [police] won’t have that docket because the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) was also not aware about the arrest. This special team or whatever they are want to bankrupt all these cases now,” the source said.

Responding to the allegations, Mathe said: “This matter has nothing to do with any Ipid investigation and or any evidence led at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

“Simply put, it has nothing to do with the killing of [Emmanuelle] Mbense or the blue lights case. More details will be provided on Monday,” she said. Mbense allegedly died while being tortured by EMPD officers.

The accused will appear before the Boksburg magistrate’s court.

Sowetan