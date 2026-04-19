Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla arrested

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla is believed to be the senior official who was arrested on Sunday.

According to sources who spoke to the Sowetan on condition of anonymity, Lerutla is expected to appear at the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Monday alongside metropolice deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

This is according to Sowetan sources who revealed that Lerutla and Mkhwanazi are being detained at the Midrand police station. Mkhwanazi was arrested on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed the arrest of two suspects aged 40 and 50 years.

“They are charged with fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice,” she said.

Another source from Midrand police station confirmed that Lerutla was being detained there.

It is still unclear how Lerutla and Mkhwanazi, the suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief, are connected, but sources said it is not in relation to the blue lights saga highlighted at the Madlanga commission where Mkhwanazi was accused of providing blue lights to alleged cartel member Vusi “Cat” Matlala.

The city’s mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza said he had not received full information and that he has been learning information through headlines.

“What we know is that there was an ICT official that was arrested on Friday, and Mkhwanazi arrested yesterday so we don’t have the details. At least with Mkhwanazi we know its relation to Madlanga.

“If there is anything that links Kagiso [Lerutla] it has not come up at Madlanga. So we are trying to check if that is the case —, first, if Kagiso was arrested and what are the issues. I am sure as soon as we get that data we will send you the necessary updates,” he said.

DA mayoral candidate in Ekurhuleni Khathutshelo Rasilingwane declined to comment until Lerutla’s court appearance on Monday.

Lerutla is a qualified accountant and worked for the auditor-general before joining the Ekurhuleni municipality in 2014 as divisional head of compliance and governance in the city’s financial department.

In 2019 Lerutla was appointed as the city’s financial officer and last year in November he was appointed as city manager.

In September 2023, Lerutla survived a mysterious alleged shooting. Sowetan reported that he was allegedly ambushed by unknown gunmen who riddled his car with bullets, leaving him with an injured hand.

According to his friends and colleagues, he was attacked in Primrose while allegedly travelling alone. It is said that his attackers jumped out of a Hyundai i10 and started to shoot at his vehicle.

Mkhwanazi in 2022 was accused of fitting blue lights to a fleet belonging to Matlala without the city’s approval.

In 2023, the police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), issued a negative report against Mkhwanazi and ordered the city to discipline him.

Evidence obtained by Ipid indicated that four vehicles were registered as City of Ekurhuleni vehicles between January 18 and 24 2023.

The same vehicles then changed ownership on the Enatis system from the City of Ekurhuleni fleet and were registered as CAT VIP vehicles in March 2023. Money from the city was used to pay for the registration and licensing, which cost about R2,218.

“Based on the above information contained in the case docket, Ipid recommends that disciplinary steps be taken against Mkhwanazi, for the contravention of MP Disciplinary Procedure Collective Agreement: Standard of conduct (1) (1.2.5) Conduct themselves with honesty and integrity. However, docket is referred to DPP for decision,” the report read.

However, the city ignored the recommendations against him because he was allegedly protected by former city manager Imogen Mashazi, head of legal Adv Kemi Behari and head of HR Linda Gxasheka. They have all denied these allegations.

All three have since been suspended.

At the weekend, Mathe said police were looking into making more arrests in relation to corruption in Ekurhuleni.

Sowetan