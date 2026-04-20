Johannesburg road rage victim to be buried on Tuesday

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A suspected road rage shooting led to one fatality and two people being wounded.

The man who was killed in a road rage incident in Emmarentia, Johannesburg, on Sunday, Zawar Faisal ul Rehman, will be buried at Westpark cemetery on Tuesday.

According to Gauteng police, the incident turned deadly when both drivers allegedly drew their firearms after a woman, believed to be the wife of one of the men, allegedly retrieved a gun from one of the vehicles.

The funeral of the man killed in Emmarentia on Sunday will take place on Tuesday. (supplied)

Witnesses to the incident on Monday narrated how a “bumper-bashing accident” between two motorists escalated from an initial argument to a fist-fight and then fatal confrontation in front of two young children.

A 58-year-old man was arrested and is due to face a charge of murder. He is scheduled to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

The aftermath was described by the witnesses as grim and haunting. The witnesses and other staff on duty at businesses in the vicinity shared their shock, and how they struggled to focus on their duties after the distressing events.

TimesLIVE