BA KAE | TKZee Family’s Gwyza finds new life in carpentry

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Kagiso Gwyza Diseko at the memorial service for musician and TKZee member Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala at St Stithians Chapel in Sandton.

In this digital era, the best way fans can interact with their favourite stars is through social media. However, what happens to some of the stars who decide to go off the grid?

Cue Kagiso “Gwyza” Diseko, a rapper popularly known for his close affiliation with the legendary kwaito group TKZee Family, and an actor who has appeared in several productions, including eKazi: Our Stories, Vuka Mawulele, Zabalaza and Muvhango.

His last stint on television was on SABC 2’s Lithapo by Quizzical Pictures. It was also during that time that the world as we knew it changed when Covid-19 hit, and the pandemic inspired a career pivot.

He was five years sober at the time, and with the money he had accumulated from doing gigs, he decided to buy a drill, a jigsaw and screws, as well as wood, and started making furniture.

Now he’s been sober for 10 years and is running Patsi Creations, producing bulk and home furniture.

“I had all these plans to buy equipment, music and produce videos. All these things, then the world shut down. When Covid hit, I decided to go buy tools because there wasn’t any work. I was going crazy because all the recreation areas were shut down,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“This business helped me stay sane in a very insane time. It was a very tough time mentally and spiritually for all of us, but fortunately, I found an outlet in furniture. I found a solution for my creativity, like a new toy, and I love what it does.”

He’s grateful that his venture has brought him closer to loved ones.

“One thing that fame did very effectively was it removed me from my personal relationships — my family, friendships and bonds.

“Carpentry is a quiet life and it lets me spend time with my kids. And I love teaching other people the skill. I love that it’s a business I can do in front of my kids. My kids do carpentry as well. With carpentry, it’s sincere. You buy material, you measure twice, you cut once, you put it together, you have a plan, you deliver; it’s sincere for me. It even gives me order.”

But as the saying goes, once the music bug bites you, there is no known antidote.

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For Gwyza, the last time he was in the recording studio was two months ago, but he has more than 100 unreleased songs that he’s produced himself, and he plans to put them out one day.

“Music is a gift that stays with you for life. You never put down the mic. You get redirected, you have a revelation, I’ll never stop making music. Even though I’m not out there, I still make beats; I still write. I’ve got a studio at home.

“Music is a passion. It’s a form of my expression. I’m still putting songs out, but my focus is on my furniture. My business. Music is very underhanded. There’s a lot of corruption in the music industry.”

For years, Gwyza has not been active on social media, but he’s found his rhythm with how to navigate the different industries he works in.

“Social media is such a show. It’s not for me. It bored me. When you release music and you don’t have followers, people don’t care. It’s not about the music; it’s about the followers.”

He’s looking to inspire and empower other young entrepreneurs with a podcast he plans to launch soon, which will home in on some of the challenges that businesses face and the solutions they usually overlook.