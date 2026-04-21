WATCH | Police commissioner Masemola expected in the dock

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National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is expected to appear before the Pretoria magistrates court on Tuesday.

This comes after he was issued with a summons by the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) last month.

Mathe responds to a question about whether Gen Fannie Masemola will step aside once charged. She says the decision will be made by President Cyril Ramaphosa. pic.twitter.com/2pDnG2DXad — The journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) April 21, 2026

Masemola is expected to be charged with the contravention of public management funds act (PMFA) in relation to the R360m tender that was awarded to alleged cartel member Vusi “Cat” Matlala.

Masemola’s appearance follows the arrest of 13 police officers who were arrested last month and released on bail, with most of them being accused of not doing due diligence before the tender was awarded to Matlala.

They were also charged with contravention of PFMA, fraud and money laundering.

Matlala was awarded a multimillion Rands tender in June 2024 tender to conduct a health assessment of new recruits. An internal investigation revealed that the tender was awarded irregularly and was cancelled in May 2025.

On Sunday, suspended Mpumalanga police commissioner Gen Semakaleng Manamela accused Masemola of being involved on the murder cover-up of Mbomela whistleblower Jacky Mohlala.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Masemola was being processed at the Pretoria Central Police Station before appearing in court. Asked whether, after being charged, Masemola will be asked to step aside, Mathe said only President Cyril Ramaphosa can make that call.

Sowetan