Many employers ignore new domestic worker labour rules

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Any employer who hires a domestic worker for more than 24-hours a month is legally required to register them for the Unemployment Insurance Fund. Picture: Image courtesy of Jonathan Torgovnik/Getty Images

Many employers may be breaking labour laws when hiring domestic workers, despite recent changes aimed at strengthening protections for the sector.

According to the department of employment and labour, any employer who hires a domestic worker for more than 24-hours a month is legally required to register them for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

The department said UIF provides financial relief in cases such as unemployment, illness and maternity leave. However, most employers are failing to register their domestic workers.

According to the Izwi Domestic Workers Alliance, domestic work is widely treated as informal, even though employers are required to follow the same labour laws as any other employer.

“Domestic workers in homes are often working long hours, earning below minimum wage and are not always registered for UIF,” said Amy Tekie, co-founder of Izwi.

Labour regulations place responsibility on employers to ensure domestic workers are properly registered for benefits such as the UIF and the Compensation Fund for Occupational Injuries and Diseases (Coida), and that they are paid at least the national minimum wage.

The current minimum wage is R30.23 per hour.

The department has gazetted the submission window for the 2025 return of earnings.

From April 1 to June 30 2026, every employer registered under Coida, including every household that employs a domestic worker, must submit an annual declaration of their worker’s earnings to the Compensation Fund.

TimesLIVE spoke to some employers and domestic workers, most of whom said they are not aware of the legal requirements.

An employer from Thembisa, who asked not to be named, said she did not follow all the required processes when hiring a domestic worker.

“I checked references and hired someone. I didn’t know I had to register for Coida or follow all the procedures,” she said.

She said she believed the rules applied to bigger employers.

“I thought because it’s a small household, the process would be simple.”

Another employer in Midrand, Helen Radebe, said she makes an effort to comply with labour laws.

“I have more than 10 years’ experience employing domestic workers and I make sure I follow the rules,” she said.

Radebe said she has registered her worker for UIF and recently completed the Coida registration process.

“I also help with medical costs when needed. It’s important to treat workers fairly,” she said.

Nomsa Mbuso, who works in Johannesburg as a domestic worker , said she is not registered for UIF despite working full-time.

“I have been working for five years, but I am not registered. If I lose my job, I have nothing to fall back on except my savings,” she said.

A domestic worker from Mozambique, who asked not to be named, said she faces restrictions in the home where she works as she also live with her employer.

“I am not allowed visitors and I must use the back entrance. It makes you feel like you are not equal,” she said.

Despite this, she said she continues working to support her family.

“I am glad I have a roof over my head and I can earn money for my family,” she added.

Failure to register domestic workers or submit the required information is an offence and could lead to penalties.

Employers are also required to register domestic workers with the compensation fund under Coida, which covers injuries or illnesses sustained at work.

Tekie said domestic workers are entitled to the same protections as other employees, including minimum wages, regulated working hours, leave and fair dismissal procedures.

She said: “When you employ a domestic worker, your home becomes a workplace and you are required to follow labour laws.”

TimesLIVE