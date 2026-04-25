Bullets won’t scare homeowner opposing mosque built centimetres from her home

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A bullet hole in Rizana Karim's bedroom window was a spine-chilling discovery. Karim is objecting to the grey building visible from her room, which is to be turned into a mosque. Picture: Supplied

While bullets fired through the windows of her bedroom and car were a spine-chilling omen, Durban physiotherapist Rizana Karim says she won’t be silenced in her objections to the construction of a mosque next to her boundary wall.

For three years Karim and her neighbours at Imeson Road in Durban’s Morningside have opposed the development, which is now before the eThekwini municipality’s appeals committee.

This comes after the MLM Family Trust’s applications to the municipality for the building to be approved as a place of worship and the relaxation of the building line from 4.5m to 0.315m were denied.

Despite numerous contravention warnings and high court action by the municipality to the owners in January 2023 to stop excavation and construction because of the threat to workers and neighbouring properties, the building is now complete. The initial plan submitted for approval was a single dwelling with an entertainment area.

Trustee Muhammad Noor-Mahomed, who Karim says is a “serial offender”, told her in a voice note he would continue with his building plans, saying “no one can stop me”.

In addition to ignoring municipal orders in the Imeston Road development, the family’s nearly completed three-storey building in Durban’s plush Mentone Road was last year taken to court by their neighbour and deemed to be an illegal monstrosity by a judge.

The dark grey building developers want to turn into a mosque was built just 31cm from the Karim's home (on the left). Picture: SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

Their neighbours, the Hansa family, are in court again to oppose the developer’s application to the city for the property to be given individual “special zoning" to comply with town planning laws after the build.

Karim and her neighbours who live on the narrow horseshoe-shaped road say the mosque will have a “catastrophic” impact on safety, privacy and the rule of law.

She said Noor-Mahomed made offers to purchase her home that were not viable for her family, and at one stage, “out of desperation”, Karim offered him R75,000 to ensure his construction complied with engineering reports and to prevent further damage or the collapse of her house.

Karim was granted intervenor status by the municipality on April 10 to object on behalf of her neighbours and submitted a 106 page memorandum to the appeal committee on Friday.

She plans to outline years of frustration, financial loss and anxiety caused by the owner’s alleged contraventions, resulting in portions of their driveway and boundary wall collapsing due to the unauthorised excavation next door.

A week before her application for intervenor status was granted, she returned home from a weekend away to find gunshots had been fired into her home and car.

Durban police have confirmed they are investigating a case of malicious damage to her property between March 30 and April 3.

“I was unpacking our car when my daughter made the discovery. She was shaking. We were in complete disbelief. I can’t believe someone has resorted to this. We have no issues with anyone else, and, based on the angle of the shots, they could only have been fired from the neighbouring property,” said Karim.

eThekwini municipality took the developer at 32 Imeson Road to court in January 2023 to stop building because it was deemed a threat to the workers as well as neighbouring properties. Parts of Karim's wall and driveway collapsed during excavation. (SUPPLIED)

But she is undeterred and continues to document evidence for the memorandum, to be submitted to the appeal committee on Friday (April 24).

“We are not dealing with a developer who has made a technical error; we are dealing with a serial offender whose actions have been officially classified by this municipality as a direct threat to human life. A ‘place of worship’ must be a sanctuary for the community, not a site born of structural negligence and legal defiance.”

The municipality’s own experts found the unauthorised excavations created a situation so unstable they posed a “direct danger to life and property”. The report explicitly states that the applicant’s actions resulted in “a threat to loss of life”.

“This is not a technicality; it is a declaration that the appellant was willing to gamble with the lives of neighbours and labourers to bypass building regulations.”

She said a developer who had to be stopped by the high court to prevent loss of life had forfeited any right to seek special consent or any other privilege from the municipality.

“I believe the municipality would become a silent partner in any future catastrophe that may occur on this site if they grant approval.”

Karim said the objectors were seeking a demolition order and for any future building to comply with regulations and bylaws.

It is a complex matter engaging municipal planning law, building control compliance, professional regulatory oversight and broader questions of procedural fairness and consistency in enforcement. For a prolonged period, we elected not to engage publicly, despite sustained provocation, reputational attacks, and repeated escalation by the neighbouring property owners — Muhammad Noor-Mahomed, MLM Family Trust

Noor-Mahomed said this is “not a simplistic neighbours-in-conflict scenario” and denied allegations of report tampering or illegal building.

“It is a complex matter engaging municipal planning law, building control compliance, professional regulatory oversight and broader questions of procedural fairness and consistency in enforcement.

“For a prolonged period, we elected not to engage publicly, despite sustained provocation, reputational attacks and repeated escalation by the neighbouring property owners.”

He said the allegations that the construction poses a direct danger to life and property are not supported by the objective evidentiary record.

Noor-Mahomed said a binding agreement with the Karim family was abandoned by them after he rejected their offer to sell their property to him for R3m.

He rejected allegations he was behind any criminal misconduct involving the firearms and said their windows were shattered and shots were fired at his cameras.

He said ironically there is documented and observable activity at the Karim household, where both husband and wife conduct their businesses in violation of health and safety protocols and residential by-laws.

The city confirmed it had refused the family’s application and that they had appealed.

Objections submitted during the public participation phase of the application were submitted to the eThekwini town planning appeals authority. They included: