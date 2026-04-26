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How cases tied to Cat Matlala’s henchmen stack up

Thanduxolo Jika

Thanduxolo Jika

Investigations Editor

Sabelo Skiti

Sabelo Skiti

Investigative journalist

Sipho Masondo

Sipho Masondo

Matlala heavies ‘plotted kidnap of missing businessman’. ( Nolo Moima)

Two of Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s henchmen have been charged with attempted murder and murder in at least six high-profile cases.

Tiego Mabusela and Musa Kekana, who are described as part of a feared gang operating in and around Atteridgeville, Pretoria, have allegedly carried out extortions, contract killings and kidnappings.

They are charged along with Matlala in the attempted murders of:

They are also charged alongside Katiso “KT” Molefe in the murders of:

  • DJ Sumbody (Oupa John Sefoka);
  • DJ Vintos (Hector Buthelezi); and
  • Armand Swart, a Vereeniging engineer allegedly killed in a case of mistaken identity.

WhatsApp messages between the two also reveal how they allegedly plotted the kidnapping of Pretoria businessman Jerry Boshoga in 2024.

In a WhatsApp conversation between Mabusela and Kekana on the night of February 14 2024, Mabusela shares a picture of Boshoga with a follow-up message that simply says, “That’s the guy.”

They also discuss how they will charge “5 clipa” (R500,000) each for the kidnapping.

Read more here.

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