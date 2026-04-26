How cases tied to Cat Matlala’s henchmen stack up

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Two of Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s henchmen have been charged with attempted murder and murder in at least six high-profile cases.

Tiego Mabusela and Musa Kekana, who are described as part of a feared gang operating in and around Atteridgeville, Pretoria, have allegedly carried out extortions, contract killings and kidnappings.

They are charged along with Matlala in the attempted murders of:

Taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni;

DJ Vettys (Seunkie Mokubung); and

actress Tebogo Thobejane, Matlala’s former girlfriend.

They are also charged alongside Katiso “KT” Molefe in the murders of:

DJ Sumbody (Oupa John Sefoka);

DJ Vintos (Hector Buthelezi); and

Armand Swart, a Vereeniging engineer allegedly killed in a case of mistaken identity.

WhatsApp messages between the two also reveal how they allegedly plotted the kidnapping of Pretoria businessman Jerry Boshoga in 2024.

In a WhatsApp conversation between Mabusela and Kekana on the night of February 14 2024, Mabusela shares a picture of Boshoga with a follow-up message that simply says, “That’s the guy.”

They also discuss how they will charge “5 clipa” (R500,000) each for the kidnapping.

Read more here.