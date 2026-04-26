Taiwan foreign minister arrives in Eswatini after president’s trip blocked

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Taipei — Taiwan foreign minister Lin Chia-lung arrived in Eswatini saying Taipei would not be held back by “authoritarian forces”, after the government accused China of pressuring three African states to block overflight permission for President Lai Ching-te.

Taiwan last week said the Seychelles, Mauritius and ​Madagascar unilaterally revoked flight permits for its presidential aircraft to cross airspace they manage on a planned trip to Eswatini, one of Taiwan’s 12 diplomatic allies.

It marked the first time a Taiwan president cancelled an entire foreign trip due to denial of airspace access, representing what appeared to be a new Chinese strategy to curb the island’s international engagement.

Late on Saturday Lin posted a picture on Facebook of himself getting off a private jet on arrival in Eswatini.

“In that moment, I felt the deep friendship between Taiwan and Eswatini that transcends distance, and I became even more convinced that Taiwan will not be held back by authoritarian forces,” he wrote.

Lai, in a video message on Sunday to King Mswati III for the 40th anniversary of his accession, said the Republic of China, Taiwan’s formal name, is a “sovereign country” and belongs to the world.

“Our 23-million people have the right to engage with the international community. The greater the external pressure we face, the more courage and resolve we have,” he said in English.

China denied pressuring the three countries but praised them for blocking flight permission.

Lin did not offer details on his trip, saying only that his delegation “overcame all obstacles” to get to Eswatini in his capacity as Lai’s special envoy.

China says democratically governed Taiwan is one of its provinces, with no right to the trappings of a state. Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims.

The US last week criticised China’s actions, while the EU, Britain, France and Germany also expressed concern.

Reuters