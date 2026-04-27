Minister Malatsi withdraws draft AI policy

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Minister of communications and digital technologies Solly Malatsi has withdrawn the draft AI policy which was open for public comment. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

Minister of the department of communications and digital technologies Solly Malatsi has withdrawn the draft national artificial intelligence policy after it was found the draft policy was compiled using AI, which cited academic journal articles that were “fictitious”.

Malatsi said after an internal investigation they found the policy document published for public comment contains fictitious sources in its reference list, hence the withdrawal.

“I am withdrawing the draft national artificial intelligence policy. South Africans deserve better. The department of communications and digital technologies did not deliver on the standard acceptable for an institution entrusted with the role to lead South Africa ‘s digital policy environment.

“The most plausible explanation is that AI-generated citations were included without proper verification. This should not have happened. This unacceptable lapse proves why vigilant human oversight over the use of artificial intelligence is critical,” Malatsi said.

He emphasised the issue is not merely technical but has compromised the integrity and credibility of the draft policy.

“It’s a lesson we take with humility. I want to reassure the country we are treating this matter with the gravity it deserves. There will be consequences for those responsible for drafting and quality assurance,” he said.

The withdrawal and investigation came after News24 published an article highlighting alleged issues in the draft policy released on April 10.

News24 reported the draft policy, apparently compiled using AI, cited fictitious academic journal articles.

Earlier this month, minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced cabinet had approved the draft policy for public comment.

She said the policy seeks to strengthen government’s ability to regulate and adopt AI responsibly, while fostering innovation, job creation, and skills access.

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