Fire at munition facility in Somerset West contained without injury

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A loud explosion and fire occurred at Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) facility in Somerset West, Cape Town, on Tuesday morning.

Company spokesperson Lindi Rabopape said the fire was reported at 9.50am. RDM, which specialises in the development and manufacturing of large- and medium-calibre ammunition, said an investigation into the cause of the incident will begin once the area is declared safe.

“RDM is committed to operating safely and responsibly and will co-operate fully with the relevant authorities,” Rabopape said.

No injuries were reported, highlighting what she described as the effectiveness of existing safety measures. Emergency services, together with RDM’s internal teams, responded swiftly to contain the situation.

The fire was reportedly brought under control by about 10.30am.

Defence Web reports the most serious incident at the company’s Somerset West facility took place in September 2018 when a blast killed eight people. The last major incident there occurred in October 2021 when an explosion and fire affected its N86 magazine building. The fire was extinguished by Western Cape and RDM firefighters.

TimesLIVE