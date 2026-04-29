PSG: new look, same steady partner helping clients through change

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PSG Financial Services has revealed a refreshed brand identity designed to reflect its positioning as a future-fit, advice-led business.

The update includes a revamped logo and visual identity, as well as a new website, bringing a more intuitive and accessible digital experience for clients, advisers and partners.

The change reflects the group’s ongoing commitment to remaining relevant as the industry and the way people engage with financial services continues to evolve.

PSG Financial Services CEO Francois Gouws says this isn’t just a new look but a clear signal of the company’s positioning as an advice-led fintech business attuned to a fast-paced industry.

“The change also reflects what sets us apart: our innovative nature and how we show up for our clients every day. While the brand has been updated, the core of the business remains the same,” he says.

“What will not change is the foundation on which our business is built: our values, our approach to advice, and our commitment to building long-term relationships.”

Gouws emphasises that the trust clients place in PSG remains the company’s greatest responsibility, and that serving their interests will always come first.

‘Proudly predictable’

PSG’s refreshed brand is supported by a new campaign centred on the idea that while the future is inherently unpredictable, clients can rely on a steady, consistent partner to help them navigate change.

Against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty, economic volatility, technological disruption and shifting regulatory environments, the financial services group positions itself as a guiding voice for clients facing increasing complexity and choice.

Gouws says PSG’s role is to be a steady, trusted partner, delivering consistent value and guidance clients can rely on, which is why the business positions itself as “proudly predictable”.

For PSG, value is not performative; it’s proven over time through the consistency of our approach and the strength of our client relationships — PSG Financial Services CEO, Francois Gouws

“This predictability is a direct result of the disciplined way in which PSG Financial Services approaches advice and decision-making.

“The business combines deep expertise across investments, estate planning, insurance and wealth preservation with a consistent, methodical approach designed to support clients across market cycles,” he says.

Annual results, released earlier this month, highlight the effectiveness of this approach, with the business reporting 33.5% growth in recurring headline earnings per share and an impressive return on equity of 31.7% despite a challenging operating environment.

“For PSG, value is not performative; it’s proven over time through the consistency of our approach and the strength of our client relationships,” says Gouws.

“I’m really proud of what our brand represents and this latest refresh reflects the progress we’ve made together and the ambition we have for the future.”

This article was sponsored by PSG Financial Services.