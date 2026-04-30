Manamela tables R443bn plan to fix higher education and boost jobs

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Higher education minister Buti Manamela has tabled a R443bn plan in parliament aimed at fixing South Africa’s post-school education system and improving job prospects for young people.

Manamela, together with his deputies and director-general, presented the department of higher education and training’s 2026/27 Annual Performance Plan (APP) and budget priorities to the portfolio committee on higher education on Thursday.

He said the plan marks a turning point in how the system is run, with a stronger focus on results rather than processes.

“This APP is the operational expression of the national skills revolution mandate articulated by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 2026 state of the nation address, and not an isolated administrative document,” said Manamela.

Under the plan the department would manage R443bn over the medium term, covering universities, TVET colleges, community education and training colleges, sector education and training authorities (Setas), the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and quality councils.

Manamela said the APP represents “a decisive shift from fragmented planning and process compliance towards measurable outcomes, accountability, and system-wide integration”.

The plan follows months of consultations across the post-school education and training sector after Manamela took office in July 2025. At its core, the department wants to build “a skilled and capable nation to support an inclusive economic growth path”, while improving access, quality and efficiency across the system.

The APP sets out clear delivery targets for the 2026/27 financial year. These include the following:

Support for more than 1.15-million university students;

More than 520,000 TVET college enrolments;

More than 700,000 students funded through NSFAS

Expansion of occupational qualifications and artisan pathways;

91,800 workplace-based learning opportunities;

22,000 artisan certifications;

Strengthened alignment with the Just Energy Transition, digital economy and industrial policy priorities.

Manamela also acknowledged concerns raised by the auditor-general of South Africa (AGSA), which found weaknesses in some of the APP’s performance indicators, including poorly defined targets and misalignment between planned outputs and outcomes.

“We accept the findings of the auditor-general. Producing reports is not performance. Performance is whether students complete, whether artisans qualify and whether graduates find work,” he said.

“We have therefore strengthened outcome-based indicators, improved alignment with national priorities and tightened systems of accountability and verification.”

According to the department’s presentation, the AGSA found “persistent weaknesses in the usefulness of performance indicators” and warned that gaps in planning and supporting evidence could weaken monitoring and reporting.

The department is also finalising service level agreements with Setas, improving infrastructure performance tracking and standardising data definitions across the system.

Key priorities in the plan include expanding access and improving student success; strengthening TVET colleges and artisan pathways; improving workplace-based learning and employability; stabilising NSFAS; and ensuring better accountability across Setas.

Manamela said the department’s work would ultimately be judged by whether young people are able to benefit from a system that works.

He said public investment in education and training must “translate into real economic opportunity”, adding that young people depending on the system are interested only in results, not processes.

TimesLIVE