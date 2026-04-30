Mpumalanga man jailed for 20 years for murdering partner in family home

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The Boschfontein regional court sentenced Victor Mathebula to 20 years imprisonment for the brutal murder of his girlfriend in 2024.

The Boschfontein regional court in Mpumalanga has sentenced Victor Mathebula to 20 years’ imprisonment for the brutal murder of his 45-year-old girlfriend, Maria Khaliphako.

The sentencing concludes a tragic case that began in November 2024 during what was intended to be a family weekend visit.

The court heard that on November 26 2024, Mathebula, 40, and Khaliphako travelled from Barberton to Buffelspruit to visit Mathebula’s aunt, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

The following morning, after consuming alcohol with family members, the couple went to their to room.

“The situation escalated into a deadly encounter following a dispute over a cellphone call,” Nyuswa said, noting that the argument quickly turned violent, culminating in a brutal attack where Mathebula stabbed Khaliphako multiple times, ultimately taking her life.

“Once he realised that Khaliphako was unresponsive, Mathebula attempted to evade justice. He locked the room to conceal the crime and fled the country, crossing the border into Eswatini before he was eventually apprehended.”

The deceased was discovered by Mathebula’s nephew, who looked through a window after the family became concerned by the couple’s prolonged silence.

Mathebula entered a guilty plea.

Prosecutor Thembile Ngonyama argued that the move to plead guilty was a reaction to the overwhelming evidence rather than a sign of genuine remorse.

Ngonyama emphasised the betrayal of trust, commenting that the deceased was killed by the person expected to be her protector.

The victim impact statements, facilitated by the court preparation officer Lizzy Mhlongo, underscored the psychological trauma inflicted upon the Khaliphako family.

“The court acknowledged Mathebula’s status as a first-time offender and his guilty plea as substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence,” Nyuswa said,

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