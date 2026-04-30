Private banking has evolved beyond just exclusivity

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An integrated private banking approach combines technology with specialised advice, helping clients navigate today’s complex financial landscape with confidence.

For decades, private banking has been synonymous with exclusivity. The traditional model centred on personalised service, privileged access and carefully curated financial products for wealthy clients.

It was a world built on prestige and proximity, with relationship managers, bespoke portfolios and the assurance that your bank would facilitate all your financial and investment transactions.

While many of those expectations still matter, they are no longer sufficient. Today’s affluent and high-net-worth clients operate in a far more complex financial environment, shaped by globalisation, regulatory change, evolving family structures and rapid technological advancement.

Wealth itself has become more interconnected, dynamic and demanding, requiring a fundamentally different approach to advice and partnership.

Private banking clients today balance multiple financial dimensions — from investments and property portfolios to business interests and family wealth structures.

Their assets frequently span multiple jurisdictions, currencies and asset classes, with financial decisions increasingly shaped by trusts, corporate structures, generational wealth, global investment and succession planning.

At the same time, international markets and advanced digital platforms have transformed how clients engage with their finances and raised expectations of what a private bank should deliver.

From transactions to trusted partnerships

In this environment, the traditional private banking model — built around products, transactions and a narrow view of wealth management — is no longer sufficient.

Clients are not simply looking for a bank to execute transactions or manage a portfolio. They are looking for a trusted wealth partner that understands the full context of their lives and can help them navigate complexity, make better decisions and achieve meaningful long-term outcomes.

As a result, private banking has evolved. The defining factor is no longer access or exclusivity, but relevance, measured by how effectively a bank brings together advice, digital capability and specialist expertise within a client’s broader financial ecosystem.

In response, FNB Private operates as a coordinated platform that brings together banking, lending, investment management, insurance and fiduciary expertise into a single, integrated client relationship.

Rather than treating these capabilities as separate products, the focus is on how they work together to support informed decision-making and long-term wealth objectives for clients and their families.

This approach is grounded in the understanding that the most valuable private banking relationships today are those that help clients see the connections between financial decisions and make better choices as a result.

Technology as an enabler, not a replacement

Technology plays a central role in enabling a more integrated private banking model. Wealth is often spread across investments, lending structures, property portfolios and global accounts.

Intuitive and effective digital platforms bring these elements together, providing clients with a consolidated view of their financial lives and enabling more informed, meaningful conversations with their advisers.

For private banking clients, this level of visibility and accessibility is essential.

Digital capability also enables direct access to global investment opportunities. From offshore accounts and multi-currency capabilities to international exchanges and global portfolios, private banking clients can manage increasingly international financial lives through a single connected platform.

Crucially, such digital capability does not replace the human dimension of private banking — it strengthens it.

Advisers can draw on deeper insights and a clearer understanding of each client’s financial ecosystem, allowing them to deliver more contextual, forward-looking advice.

Technology provides the infrastructure; trusted relationships provide the judgement, perspective and strategic guidance that help clients make better long-term decisions.

An award-winning integrated approach

The growing demand for this kind of integrated approach — and a bank that does it well — is evident in the continued expansion of the FNB Private Segment.

Over the past year, the number of private banking clients increased by around 9%, while deposits in the segment grew by approximately 10%, reflecting strong client confidence in a model that places integrated advice and long-term relationships at its core.

Industry recognition further reinforces the strength of this integrated and digitally enabled approach.

At the 2026 Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards, FNB Private was named Africa’s Best Private Bank and received numerous additional awards across several specialised categories, including Best for Digital Solutions.

These accolades matter, not as a measure of institutional success, but because they reflect the growing importance of integrated advice and powerful digital platforms in private banking.

Together, these capabilities enable clients to manage increasingly complex financial lives with greater clarity, confidence and convenience. And together, these developments reflect a fundamental shift in how private banking operates today.

Leadership is no longer defined by the breadth of products offered or the exclusivity of experiences delivered. It is defined by a bank’s ability to integrate multiple financial capabilities into a single, trusted relationship, one built around a deep understanding of the client’s full financial world.

The most effective private banks are and will be those that embed themselves more deeply into their clients’ lives, combining trusted advisory relationships with powerful digital platforms to give clients the clarity and confidence they need to navigate the increasingly complex realities of modern wealth.

• About the authors: Sizwe Nxedlana is CEO of FNB Private and Eric Enslin is CEO of FNB Private Banking and Advisory.

This article was sponsored by FNB.