Potential new Highgate massacre eyewitness raises survivors’ hopes

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Neville Beling and Karl Weber are key figures in the ongoing fight for justice regarding the 1993 Highgate Hotel Massacre.

A possible new eyewitness has emerged in the decades-old Highgate Hotel massacre case, raising fresh hopes — and new questions — about one of the Eastern Cape’s most notorious apartheid-era killings.

More than three decades after five people were shot dead and seven wounded when gunmen opened fire inside the hotel in KuGompo City on the night of May 1 1993, investigators are now assessing whether the man was present during the attack and can provide credible new evidence.

According to sources, the potential witness claims he was wounded in the leg in the shooting, fled the scene and never came forward.

The development follows the conclusion of a recent inquest in the East London Special Tribunal Court, where presiding judge Denzil Potgieter indicated that further investigations could be pursued after testimony suggested the existence of another victim who had not previously been formally recognised.

If confirmed, the potential witness would bring the number of survivors who have come forward to four.

Highgate Hotel massacre — the sorrow that refuses to die. (SUPPLIED)

However, his account remains under scrutiny, with those close to the case indicating that there are inconsistencies that investigators are still working to resolve.

Police are believed to have been informed about the emergence of the potential new witness in October 2025.

Despite two inquests over the years — first through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) and later by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) — no-one has ever been held criminally liable for the attack, and the identities of the gunmen remain unknown.

The massacre unfolded during a volatile period in the run-up to SA’s first democratic elections.

Two armed assailants, wearing balaclavas, entered the Highgate Hotel and opened fire with assault rifles inside the bar area, killing five people — Stanley Hacking, Douglas William Gates, Royce Michael Wheeler, Deon Wayne Harris and Deric John Whitfield — and leaving seven others seriously injured, many with permanent disabilities.

According to evidence presented over the years, the attackers also released teargas into the venue as gunfire tore through both sections of the bar, trapping patrons inside as they tried to escape.

In the chaos, at least one person inside the bar returned fire, leading to an exchange of gunshots between the attackers and those inside.

Survivors have described how bullets ripped across the room as people scrambled for cover, with some forced to pretend to be dead in order to survive.

Reports at the time suggested that the Azanian People’s Liberation Army (Apla), the military wing of the PAC, had carried out the attack, but it has repeatedly denied responsibility.

Potgieter found that the involvement of the apartheid government’s Hammer Unit “remains a possibility” but concluded “we are nowhere closer to complete answers more than 30 years later”.

Thirty-three years on, survivors say the physical and psychological toll of that night continues to define their lives.

Neville Beling, who was 20 when he was shot, said he was still living with the consequences of his injuries and the trauma of the attack.

“I was robbed of my youth,” Beling said.

“I still find it difficult today, because I lost so many years when it was the most important.

“I was fighting for my life … I’ve gone through over 50 major operations.

“I’ve died three times on the operating table.

“To take that in at the age of 20 is difficult, and I think that was my drive all along and still now, to seek justice.

“I want the truth to come out,” he said.

Beling said his injuries were so severe that he effectively lost his large intestine, requiring repeated surgeries over the years as his body deteriorated.

Karl Webber, another survivor, said he had to rebuild his life after losing his left arm and some of the use of his right one due to the injuries he sustained in the attack.

“My rehabilitation was two years,” Webber said.

He said the emotional and physical toll of the attack forced him to abandon work opportunities he had once hoped would restore some normality to his life.

“I worked for two years … but things got too hectic because of my one arm.”

The two men said they still hoped those responsible for the massacre would one day be identified and held accountable.

They recalled how, in the moments after the shooting began, many patrons lay motionless, pretending to be dead to avoid being targeted by the attackers.

Webber also remembered noticing the distinctive military-style boots worn by the gunmen — a detail that has remained etched in his memory.

The emergence of the possible new victim has renewed optimism that gaps in the case could finally be addressed.

Details of the individual have not been made public, and authorities are still working to verify whether he was present during the attack and whether his account can contribute meaningfully to the investigation.

Those involved in the process said the assessment would need to establish both the accuracy of his version and the extent to which it can assist in clarifying key aspects of the attack.

Foundation for Human Rights spokesperson Sesetu Holomisa said the recent inquest judgment marked an important step towards uncovering the truth.

“It affirms what families and communities have long known: that apartheid-era violence was not incidental, but systematic, and that accountability is essential to restoring dignity and public trust.

“Yet, truth without consequence risks deepening the wounds it seeks to address.

“Remembering Highgate is about more than honouring the past, it is about shaping a future grounded in accountability,” Holomisa said.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the recent inquest stemmed from a decision by Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions advocate Barry Madolo to determine whether anyone could be held criminally liable for the attack.

“On the night of the massacre, during the tense period leading up to the 1994 democratic elections, armed assailants opened fire at the Highgate Hotel’s bars in East London.

“Five people ... were killed. Seven others were seriously wounded … Three survivors and two family members of the victims testified during the TRC hearings.

“No amnesty applications were made,” Tyali said.

For survivors like Beling and Webber, the hope is that the emergence of new testimony — even after 33 years — could finally bring answers and justice.

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