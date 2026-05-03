Eastern Cape community in shock after brutal killing of mother

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Authorities are describing the attack as a case of gender-based violence and femicide. Picture:

The small rural community of Ngqamakhwe, inland from Gcuwa, has been left in shock and mourning following the brutal killing of a 42-year-old mother, in what authorities are describing as a chilling case of gender-based violence and femicide.

Tembisa Ntonga was killed at her in-laws’ homestead in Jekezi village in the Xilinxa administrative area, near Ngqamakhwe, at the weekend.

According to police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana, Ntonga “was found dead with a stab wound to her upper body”.

“It is believed that she was attacked by her estranged husband, who allegedly fled the scene immediately after the incident.

“Police have launched an intensive manhunt and reports are that the suspect’s arrest is imminent,” she said.

The tragedy has cast a spotlight on the dangers faced by women who seek justice and assert their rights, particularly in cases involving child support and domestic disputes.

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta’s office said Ntonga was killed after she recently opened a case for child maintenance against her alleged killer, raising concerns that her pursuit of legal assistance may have led to the fatal attack.

The MEC expressed sadness and outrage at the murder.

“The loss of this woman’s life is not just a personal tragedy for her family and community, it is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by many women who seek justice and protection. It is unacceptable that seeking assistance for child maintenance could lead to such a horrific outcome.

“This incident underscores the critical need for a comprehensive approach to combat gender-based violence, ensuring that women feel safe and supported when they seek help,” Fanta said.

She stressed that the arrests, alone, of similar killers are “not enough to address the deeply entrenched problem of violence against women”.

“We must work collectively to create an environment where women can pursue their rights without fear of retribution or violence. The provincial government is committed to strengthening support systems for victims of domestic violence and will continue to advocate for more resources for shelters, counselling and legal support.

“It is vital that we empower women to stand up for their rights and ensure they have access to the protection they need,” Fanta said.

The MEC urged all community members to speak out against violence and support initiatives that promote gender equality.

“We must foster a culture of respect and accountability in our communities, where violence is neither tolerated nor accepted,” she said.

As the investigation continues, the community is grappling with the loss, and the disturbing circumstances of Ntonga’s death.

Many residents have called for harsher penalties for perpetrators of gender-based violence.

The case remains under investigation, with police urging anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts to come forward.

The community, meanwhile, vows to remember Ntonga not only as a victim but as a symbol of the ongoing struggle for women’s safety and justice in SA.

Petros Majola, a children’s rights activist and director of the Khula Community Development Project, urged men to be responsible fathers and to take care of their children. “Mothers should not have to bear the burden of reminding fathers of their responsibilities. Fathers must take full responsibility for, and care of the children they bring into the world. This incident is barbaric and reveals the sickness in our society.

“It is a disgrace to fatherhood and to men in general. This man should face the full force of the law. This mother was simply trying to ensure her children were cared for, educated, fed and clothed, and yet she had to remind the father to fulfill his responsibilities.

“Having children comes with obligations and care, it cannot be left solely to the mother,” Majola said.

He called on the South African justice system to deal decisively with fathers who abandon their children. “If our courts are lenient in such cases, it will cause fear and trauma for mothers, making them afraid to approach the courts for child maintenance. Children will suffer as a result.

“The courts must set a strong precedent so that others know they will be dealt with harshly if they behave in this way,” Majola said.

He noted that gender-based violence and femicide remained critical issues in both rural and urban areas of SA.

“It is high time we all stand up and eliminate this rot from our society, working together with law enforcement agencies,” he said.

Daily Dispatch