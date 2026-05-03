Vosloorus spaza shop owner Mazwi Kubheka back home

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Residents of Voslorous march to the police station demanding the safe return of spaza shop owner Mazwi Kubheka, 27, who went missing on April 2.

The Vosloorus spaza shop owner Mazwi Kubheka, who was reported missing a month ago, has been found safe.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said Khubeka, 27, presented himself at Vosloorus police station on Saturday evening.

“His identity has been verified and he will be reunited with his family after receiving medical assessment,” she said.

“At this stage, the circumstances surrounding the missing person case are still sketchy, and police investigations are under way.

“SAPS thanks the community, media, and all stakeholders who assisted in sharing information and distributing the missing person alert.”

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and the police are expected to brief the media on the matter.

Kubheka, a spaza shop owner in Marimba Gardens, Vosloorus, went missing while on his way to deposit rent money and buy stock, according to his family, on April 2.