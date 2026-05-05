Western Cape closes schools in Karoo and Eden as heavy rain is forecast

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Several schools in Central Karoo and Eden will be closed due to severe rainfall warnings in the Western Cape.

Hundreds of pupils will stay home as parts of Eden and the central Karoo shut schools for two days, with authorities warning of potentially dangerous weather expected to batter the region.

The Western Cape education department confirmed that several schools would be closed on Wednesday and Thursday after severe rainfall warnings, as a powerful weather system moves across the province.

According to the South African Weather Service, the Garden Route is expected to receive between 150mm and 200mm of rain. The agency warned of cold, wet and windy weather from Tuesday to Thursday, linked to a cut-off low pressure system set to make landfall over the western parts of the country.

“The system is expected to initially affect the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape before spreading eastward across the central and eastern interior from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning,” SAWS said.

Education authorities said the decision to close schools was taken in the interest of pupil and staff safety, after consultations with the provincial disaster management centre and weather officials.

“All public ordinary and special needs schools in circuits 3 and 8 in George, circuit 4 in Knysna, and circuits 5 and 6 in Oudtshoorn will be closed for two days due to the severe rainfall warnings,” the department said.

Other schools across the province are expected to remain open unless specific approval for closure is granted case-by-case.

Officials said the situation would be closely monitored. “We will continuously evaluate conditions to ensure that schools can reopen as soon as it is safe,” the department added.

Meanwhile, George municipality urged residents to take precautionary measures, including clearing gutters and stormwater drains, avoiding illegal dumping and reducing littering to minimise the risk of flooding.

Authorities have cautioned that the combination of heavy rainfall, strong winds and saturated ground could lead to localised flooding and disruptions, particularly in low-lying areas.

TimesLIVE