JOB AD | IUCMA has an opening for a communications and marketing manager

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The IUCMA oversees sustainable water resource management across the Inkomati-Usuthu Water Management Area in Mpumalanga.

Inkomati-Usuthu Catchment Management Agency (IUCMA) is a water resources management institution established in terms of the National Water Act, 1998, to perform sustainable and equitable integrated water resource management within the Inkomati-Usuthu Water Management Area in Mpumalanga.

Highly motivated, creative, and suitably qualified individuals are invited to apply for the following vacancy at this dynamic and rapidly growing institution:

Manager: communications and marketing

Reference: 01/26/27

Remuneration: Package within salary band D3

Centre: IUCMA head office in Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit), Mpumalanga

Requirements:

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, public relations, journalism, or equivalent relevant qualification.

Eight years of experience in communications, journalism or marketing preferably within public-sector, regulatory, or complex stakeholder environments, of which five years must be at middle mangement level.

Knowledge, skills, competencies and key performance areas: Visit the Careers section of the IUCMA website.

Applications:

IUCMA is an equal opportunity employer. It is the institution’s intention to promote equity through filling vacancies in compliance with its Employment Equity Plan.

To facilitate this process, applicants are requested to indicate their race, gender, and disability status. Only South African citizens will be considered.

All applications must include:

A completed IUCMA job application form.

This is available for download via the Career’s section of the institution’s website, or may be obtained from reception at its offices in Mbombela, Bushbuckridge and Piet Retief.

A comprehensive CV with at least three contactable references.

Certified copies of the following documents (all copies must have been certified within the last six months):

ID;



Driver’s licence; and



Academic qualifications (candidates who have not yet graduated may submit an endorsed academic record indicating the qualification completion date and expected graduation date).

Applications must be submitted to the IUCMA Human Resource division via email: recruitment@iucma.co.za.

Closing date: May 15 2026

Enquiries: Contact Damaris Malumane or Zandile Tibane on 013 753 9000.

Note:

All applications received after the closing date will not be considered.

Suitable candidates will be subjected to suitability checks (criminal record, citizenship, financial/ asset record, qualifications and previous employment).

Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. If you have not received a response from IUCMA within three months after the closing date, consider your application unsuccessful.

The successful candidate will be subject to a six-month probationary period.

IUCMA reserves the right not to make an appointment or to withdraw the advert.

This article was sponsored by Inkomati-Usuthu Catchment Management Agency.