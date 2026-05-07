​State calls for conviction in murder case of Rasie Nkuna and Jacob Chego

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Rassie Nkuna, serving life for double murder, is on trial in the Pretoria high court for another double murder.

The state has called for the conviction of Rassie Hlabirwa Nkuna and Jacob Mothibe Chego, arguing that the duo operated a continuous, interconnected criminal enterprise responsible for violent crimes, including murder, robbery and fraud.

​On Thursday, the Pretoria high court heard closing arguments in the murder case against the two as the state painted a picture of the March 2022 killings of Lucky Mogashoa and his six-months pregnant wife, Sabeliwe Mogashoa.

The couple were gunned down in the presence of their two minor children. ​Prosecutor advocate Tholoana Sekhonya argued that the crimes were not isolated incidents but a co-ordinated effort.

Investigations revealed that Nkuna, who is already serving a life sentence for the murders of his girlfriend and her sister, allegedly managed to orchestrate transactions from behind bars.

The department of correctional services report detailed how Nkuna used proceeds from a 2016 cash-in-transit heist to build a house and purchase luxury vehicles, including the Mogashoas’ BMW, via Facebook marketplace while incarcerated.

Nkuna is alleged to have shot the couple two months after being released from prison.

In a separate case scheduled for October, Nkuna will appear before the Mpumalanga high court for the murder of Nonkululeko Nkosi. He allegedly lured her via Facebook, used a taser to immobilise her and then strangled her before fleeing with her vehicle.

​On Thursday, in the case of the Mogashoas, Sekhonya dismissed the defence’s version of events as a collection of improbabilities and afterthoughts.

Sekhonya said that the theft of the couple’s cell phones was not opportunistic but a calculated part of the conspiracy.

​“Mere speculation cannot constitute reasonable possibility,” Sekhonya told the court, noting that the defence’s theories lacked a factual foundation.

​The defence launched a scathing criticism of the state’s reliance on the doctrine of common purpose.

The defence counsel likened the legal doctrine to a “nuclear weapon” used by the state when direct evidence of a conspiracy was absent.

The defence argued that there was no proven contact between Nkuna and Chego before the murders.

​​A portion of the closing arguments focused on a May 2023 identity parade and disputed phone records linked to a Nokia device.

While the defence attacked the reliability of the identification process and pointed to inconsistencies in witness testimony regarding phone numbers, the state argued these were minor discrepancies that did not weaken the weight of the circumstantial evidence.

​The accused face 12 charges including murder, robbery and fraud.

​The matter has been postponed to June 22 for judgment.

The court ordered that Chego’s bail conditions remain in place until that time, while Nkuna remains in custody serving his prior sentence.

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