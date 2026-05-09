EC health department slams ‘fake’ hantavirus outbreak reports

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The department called on the public to avoid sharing unverified information and to use only its official channels.

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The Eastern Cape health department has dismissed as fake news claims that a hantavirus outbreak has hit Grey Hospital in Qonce.

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi this week allayed outbreak fears in the country while briefing MPs.

fake news (Supplied)

“The Eastern Cape department of health categorically states that reports of ‘a hantavirus outbreak’ at Grey Hospital are, according to our reports, false,” health MEC Ntandokazi Capa’s spokesperson Camagwini Mavovana said on Saturday.

“A fake notice has been circulated and is misleading the public.

“There is no such outbreak at the facility.”

The department called on the public to avoid sharing unverified information and to use only its official channels.

“The spreading of false information by persons not qualified nor authorised to do so is irresponsible and causes unnecessary panic,” Mavovana said.

“It is also unlawful. Any person involved in spreading false information can face criminal charges.”

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