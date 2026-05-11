Floods wreak havoc across Cape Town metro as severe storm lashes Western Cape

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Community members in Langrug informal settlement have been affected by the severe weather conditions.

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The City of Cape Town and the province are being lashed by a severe storm on Monday morning.

🚨 Cape Town under severe weather alert! Rosmead Ave in Kenilworth is already underwater as SA Weather Service issues a Level 8 warning for disruptive rainfall. Expect heavy downpours + damaging winds gusting over 100km/h today.



Stay safe, avoid unnecessary travel & follow news pic.twitter.com/IsW7IoJLef — 🟣*Nams *🕊 (@Namritha_) May 11, 2026

Several homes in the Lwandle informal settlement near Somerset West and Gordon’s Bay in Cape Town have been flooded as severe weather continues to batter parts of the Western Cape.

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers said its teams have been on the ground assisting communities after widespread flooding and storm damage in several areas.

Residents of Langrug informal settlement have suffered extensive damage as a result of severe weather conditions in Western Cape. Video supplied by @GiftoftheGivers #WesternCapestorms #WCfloods @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/asmQQei0jb — Yoliswa Sobuwa (@YoliswaSobuwa) May 11, 2026

An intense cold front bringing cold, wet and windy conditions across the Western Cape is forecast to endure until Tuesday.

The South African Weather Service issued a Level 8 weather warning for the Cape Winelands District, Drakenstein and the City of Cape Town from Sunday, warning of disruptive rainfall, damaging winds and dangerous coastal conditions. According to the weather service, the province is experiencing heavy rainfall, with possible accumulations of 200mm-300mm, significantly increasing the risk of flooding. Strong winds of up to 109km/h have also been forecast, posing a threat to infrastructure, trees and power lines. Damaging waves and storm surge conditions are also expected along the coast.

Ali Sablay from Gift of the Givers said the organisation had been inundated with requests for assistance from informal settlements in the Cape Metro, Drakenstein and Franschhoek.

“Residents of the Langrug informal settlement have suffered extensive damage, with strong winds ripping off roofs, trees falling onto homes and widespread flooding. Gift of the Givers is working alongside local disaster management teams, responding urgently to assist affected families.”

Sablay said relief teams would begin operations in the Lwandle informal settlement before moving to other affected areas.

“The distribution of hot meals, blankets and baby care packs will commence shortly.”

Several community members in Langrug informal settlement lost their homes due to severe weather conditions (Gift of the Giverd)

City of Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Kevin Jacobs said there had been no reports of major accidents on Monday morning despite hazardous weather conditions.

On the M3 at Rhodes Drive, a tree was obstructing the road, and there are reports of live wires across the road on Rosmead Avenue in the vicinity of the Wynberg Fire Station. Traffic officers are on the scene and have secured a lane closure.

“There is also widespread localised flooding of roads, so we urge road users to be careful,” he said.

Clicks in Kenilworth, Cape Town. Windows blown out by the storm. #CapeStorm pic.twitter.com/60wkWENllv — Madeleine Fullard (@mfullard2) May 11, 2026

The Western Cape education department confirmed that schools in certain areas of the Cape Winelands education district, and 11 schools in the Eden and Central Karoo education district, would remain closed due to the severe weather conditions.

Motorists who cannot avoid being on the roads on Monday are advised to:

slow down to avoid the risk of aquaplaning;

drive with headlights on to ensure they are visible to oncoming traffic; and

allow additional travel time to get to their destination.

Severe winds are affecting freight routes in parts of the province, provincial transport MEC Isaac Sileku said. “Truck drivers are urged to exercise extreme caution and delay non-essential travel where possible.”

The storm in Cape Town is terrifying. I haven't seen one like it in a long time. I really feel for those disaster and emergency teams out there. They will have their hands full.

Prayers for safety to everyone one the roads. Please drive cautiously, and may you all reach your… — Megan S. (@SimplyMegszcpt) May 11, 2026

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