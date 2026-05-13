News

Emergency workers search for bakkie at Voëlklip

Herald Reporter

Herald Reporter

The Voelklip area at the southwest end of Herolds Bay.
The Voëlklip area at the southwest end of Herolds Bay (ER24)

Story audio is generated using AI

Emergency teams are carrying out a search and rescue operation in George where a bakkie reportedly veered off Voëlklip, an area notorious for accidents.

Police spokesperson W/O Christopher Spies said the police had been alerted to a situation of a man who left his residence at Great Brak River on Tuesday and never returned.

“He was reported missing at about 11pm [on Tuesday] and a search for his vehicle ensued. The search took police to Voëlklip in Herolds Bay, George,” Spies said.

Emergency crews later discovered evidence that a vehicle had gone over the cliff edge. However, the road was inaccessible due to the bad weather conditions.

Spies said a team comprising police divers, EMS search and rescue crews, George municipal fire department and traffic police returned to the area early on Wednesday morning.

The search and rescue operation is still under way.

Voëlklip, with its steep cliffs and rapidly changing weather conditions, is notoriously a dangerous area for motorists.

The Herald

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Party whips agree on 31-member impeachment panel

2

300 Ghanaians to be evacuated from SA amid ‘xenophobic’ protests

3

Social development department suspends minister Tolashe’s special adviser Kgatla

4

Media giant Maria McCloy dies at 50 after heart failure

5

WATCH | Four Mexicans believed to be among 11 arrested in drug raid

Related Articles