Europe falling short on replacing Middle East jet fuel imports, IEA says

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The International Energy Agency logo is displayed on a smartphone screen in this photo illustration, as the global energy watchdog co-ordinates an emergency release of strategic oil reserves after the conflict involving Iran disrupts supplies and drives crude prices sharply higher. This photo is taken in Brussels, Belgium, on March 12, 2026. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto)

Europe’s supply of jet fuel from the Middle East plummeted in April and the region is falling short on replacing those flows, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.

Middle East jet fuel arrivals into Europe dropped from 330,000 bpd in March to just 60,000 bpd in April, the IEA said in a monthly report, as the Iran war and effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz cut supplies from the Gulf.

The IEA says importing regions, such as Europe, ideally need to replace a minimum of 80%, and preferably 90%, of the lost Middle East import volumes to avoid summer shortages. However, European net imports of jet fuel reached only 70% of their March level in April, the IEA said.

Europe increased imports of jet fuel from the US and Nigeria, but not by sufficient amounts to cover losses from the Middle East. Kpler data shows those flows amounted to 221,000 bpd in April.

“With European inventories drawing at pace and Middle East flows still largely offline, the supply chains now carrying the load — US Gulf Coast and Nigeria — are stretching to cover a much larger gap ... Absent a near-term resolution to the Hormuz situation, rebalancing will take time,” the report said.

Reuters