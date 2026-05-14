Call for nominations for membership of the Advisory Council on Military Veterans

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Members of the Advisory Council on Military Veterans are appointed by minister of defence and military veterans Matsie Angelina Motshekga through a formal nomination process.

Minister of defence and military veterans Matsie Angelina Motshekga hereby invites stakeholders, interest groups and associations to nominate suitably qualified individuals for appointment as members of the Advisory Council on Military Veterans.

This council was established in terms of Section 9 of the Military Veterans Act (Act 18 of 2011) to attend to the interests of military veterans.

Powers and functions

The functions of the council as provided for in the Military Veterans Act include:

Advising the minister on any matter relating to the policy applicable to military veterans.

Advising the minister on any matter pertaining to the improvement of socioeconomic conditions of military veterans.

Making recommendations to the department’s minister and director-general on any matters relating to the empowerment of military veterans in line with the Act.

Making recommendations to the minister and the director-general on any matters relating to the honouring and memorialising and the heritage of military veterans in line with the Act and national best practices.

Reporting to the minister on its activities (which must also be tabled in Parliament).

Composition of the Advisory Council

The Advisory Council shall be composed of a maximum of 15 members appointed by the minister.

At least 50% of the members must be military veterans.

Requirements

Members of the Advisory Council must have relevant knowledge, experience, or expertise in these or related fields that will enable the council to perform its functions effectively and efficiently:

Military veterans affairs, defence and security.

Broader socioeconomic field — including disciplines such as health, social services and development, education, law, politics and economics.

Financial management.

Broader empowerment and business field.

Understanding of policy, e.g. public, social, developmental and economic.

Term of office

The term of office of members of the Advisory Council on Military Veterans is for a period not exceeding five years.

A member is eligible for re-appointment at the end of their term of office, but may not serve for more than two terms.

Remuneration

Members of the council who are not in the full-time employment of the state will be remunerated in accordance with the National Treasury Guidelines on the Remuneration Levels: Service Benefit Packages for Office-Bearers of Certain Statutory and Other Institutions, Category C — Sub-category C1.

The remuneration details will form part of the appointment contract.

Nomination procedure

Nominations must be submitted in writing by May 24 2026.

Every nomination must contain:

Full personal and career particulars of the nominee;

Full reasons and motivation for the nomination; and

Written and signed acceptance of the nomination by the nominee.

Nominations must be addressed to the director-general of the department of military veterans. They may be submitted via:

Email: HRA@dmv.gov.za

HRA@dmv.gov.za Hand delivery to the department’s head office: 328 Festival Street, Hatfield, Tshwane (Pretoria)

Enquiries

Contact Mr PJ Sengwane on 012 765 9358.

For more information about the department of military veterans, visit the department’s website.

This article was sponsored by the department of military veterans.