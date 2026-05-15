Brown Mogotsi arrested for ‘defeating the ends of justice’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police have arrested self-proclaimed crime intelligence agent Brown Mogotsi.

His arrest was confirmed by a source close to the investigation on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said a suspect was arrested by a SAPS multidisciplinary team on Friday evening for allegedly defeating the ends of justice.

“The case emanates from the alleged staging of an attempted assassination on the suspect’s life in Vosloorus,” said Mathe.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the firearm used in the commission of the crime has also been linked to other serious and violent crimes, including cases of murder and attempted murder.”

Breaking News: Police have arrested self-proclaimed crime intelligence agent Brown Mogotsi for allegedly staging a hit on himself.



He will be charged with defeating the ends of justice.@Sowetan1981 #Madlangacommission pic.twitter.com/TZV0vycCEw — The journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) May 15, 2026

Mogotsi’s arrest relates to a shooting incident in November last year in which he allegedly survived an assassination attempt.

While Mathe did not mention Mogotsi by name, sources have confirmed to Sowetan that he is the suspect arrested.

An eyewitness who spoke to Sowetan about the shooting said the driver of the car allegedly involved in the attempted assassination parked the vehicle next to the highway and then alighted from it with a gun in hand and started shooting at it.

“He parked his car in the deserted place next to the houses facing the N3 highway. He alighted from the car with gun in hand and started shooting. My partner and I ran in different directions to seek refuge; I even left my shoes behind. I was scared,” said a woman who was left traumatised by the incident.

Sowetan