Global bonds slide as Iran war worsens inflation fears

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Investors now assume interest rates will rise faster than expected and growth will suffer.

The global bond market limped to the end of a bruising week on Friday, as growing evidence of economic damage from the Iran war prompts investors to assume interest rates will rise faster than expected and growth will suffer.

US treasury yields hit their highest in about a year as traders expect the US Federal Reserve may need to hike rates to rein in inflationary pressures stemming from Iran war-fuelled energy shocks.

German, Italian and French bonds came under fire in early European trading, while Japanese bond yields hit record highs.

Italian 10-year yields surged almost nine basis points (bps) to 3.87%, bringing the rise for the week to nearly 14bps, while benchmark German Bund yields rose almost 6bps to 3.11%.

Inflation data this week has shown consumers and businesses are starting to see big increases in price pressures as a result of the war, which has pushed up the price of crude by over 50%.

Two-year yields, which are the most sensitive to changes in expectations for inflation and interest rates, have risen most sharply this week, but yields on longer-dated bonds have started to increase as well, reflecting investors’ concern about the longer-running impact from a price shock.

“It’s not just inflation, but also higher deficits that should be the focus,” Jefferies strategist Mohit Kumar said.

“We are likely to see a number of support measures for fuel subsidies announced in the coming months.”

Kumar said he anticipated a steepening bias in government bond curves, referring to a market dynamic in which longer-dated bond yields rise more quickly than those for shorter maturities.

Benchmark 10-year treasury notes were last yielding 4.53%, up 7.3bps on the day and at about their highest since last June.

In the UK, gilt yields have been on a rollercoaster ride this week, hitting their highest in decades, as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign over his Labour Party’s hefty losses in local elections and potential challengers to his leadership emerge.

Reuters