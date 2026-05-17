Manufacturing Circle echoes concerns of cement dumping in AfriSam acquisition

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The potential creation of regional production and distribution operations from West China Cement’s (WCC) acquisition of AfriSam could result in preferential trade access to cheap cement being exploited at the expense of local producers.

This is according to Philippa Rodseth, the executive director of the Manufacturing Circle. She told TimesLIVE that the WCC-AfriSam transaction, which was approved by the Competition Commission in December, had serious potential implications for local cement producers.

She said countries in the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) and the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) enjoyed preferential trade access in several goods, including cement.

“The creation of a regional production and distribution platform capable of supplying cement into South Africa from neighbouring countries enjoying preferential Sacu and Sadc trade access has the risk of being exploited.”

The Competition Commission approved the acquisition bid in December, which paves the way for West China Cement to acquire the business for R2.5bn.

Rodseth said South Africa’s cement sector is structurally oversupplied and the local industry is challenged by weak domestic demand, excess production capacity, and rising electricity and logistics costs.

“It is difficult to achieve economies of scale, which negatively impacts profitability. Within this context, the consequences of dumping, should this materialise, would be severe. [On the other hand] it could be argued that building a regional footprint for cement production is positive, provided this can be met by the requisite demand.”

She said ongoing monitoring of cement import volumes and pricing behaviour for early detection of potential dumping or market distortions is important.

“Sacu rules of origin enforcement are important to prevent circumvention. Where evidence of dumping exists, trade remedy mechanisms would need to be efficiently and timeously implemented.

“As determined by the Competition Commission, commitments to address public interest concerns, which include the investment of a set amount in capital expenditure within a specified timeframe following the acquisition, need to be monitored.”

PPC CEO Matias Cardarelli said AfriSam’s new Chinese owners currently operate a cement importation business to South Africa from its Mozambique operation.

“The proposed acquisition raises serious concerns for South African local production, with AfriSam downsizing its production in South Africa and moving production to Mozambique, where West China Cement has significant spare capacity, becoming a distribution platform for Mozambique-produced cement.

“In fact, this transaction creates strong incentives to abandon local manufacturing since clearly it is cheaper to produce cement in Mozambique and sell it in South Africa with no tariffs.”

He said the transaction was expected. “We have indicated for some time that shareholder changes are under way in some competitors in our sector. PPC’s ‘Awaken the Giant’ turnaround strategy has been designed and implemented specifically with these changes in mind.”

He said PPC is investing significantly in local operations, including a new integrated cement plant in the Western Cape, local talent and local value chain development, which will ensure that its continued contribution to South Africa’s economic growth is meaningful and sustainable.

“South Africa risks losing a strategic industrial capability and becoming dependent on imports for critical infrastructure materials. Imported cement avoids these companies paying South Africa’s carbon tax, South Africa’s labour costs, high local energy costs and environmental compliance costs.

“It remains an absolute imperative that we all work together urgently to defend the South African cement industry, and its workforce, or we will face a further declining industrial base.”

He stressed that the health and safety of South Africans must never be compromised. South African authorities must enforce compliance for quality cement and a level “playing field” so that cement produced in South Africa is not at a disadvantage compared to imports.

“We remain unequally committed to South African-produced, quality-compliant products, at a time when we are seeing an increase in substandard quality cement, as well as dumped imported cement.”

The Competition Commission said it investigated the effect of the merger on employees affected by the proposed transaction and imposed the employment protections. In a competitive market, other cement producers would invest in process improvements to meet market competition.

“The matter was classified as an intermediate merger. The commission makes a final decision in intermediate mergers. The [Competition] Tribunal’s jurisdiction will only be triggered if the merger parties submit a request for reconsideration. To date, the merger parties have not done so.”

Companies in the construction sector have long pleaded with government and regulators for tariff measures to protect the local cement production sector from the dumping of imports from markets such as Pakistan.

International Trade Administration Commission of SA (Itac) commissioner Ayabonga Cawe said ordinary customs duties on cement imports are bound at zero in line with SA’s obligations under the World Trade Organisation General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade.

“However, the commission in the past has levied dumping duties on imports from Pakistan, which are subject to a sunset review in the next few months. The view of the commission is that, should, on the balance of evidence, a case be made that there is dumping, price injury or the threat of such, the commission will make the requisite determination.”

He said Itac has had engagements with the local cement industry players, but has yet to receive a duly complete application from the domestic industry.

TimesLIVE has sent queries to West China Cement regarding the approved acquisition bid.

TimesLIVE