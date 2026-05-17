MTN to upgrade network in Free State and Northern Cape

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MTN will invest R480m in network upgrades and expansion in the Free State and Northern Cape to improve digital access in the two provinces.

Of this amount, the Free State will receive R300m, while the Northern Cape will benefit from more than R180m, as MTN “continues to strengthen its network infrastructure and improve access to reliable connectivity for communities in urban centres, farming districts and previously underserved rural towns”.

The rollout will prioritise network upgrades in towns and surrounding communities such as Welkom, Bethlehem, Phuthaditjhaba and QwaQwa in the Free State, as well as Kimberley, Upington, Kuruman and De Aar in the Northern Cape. These improvements are expected to enhance 4G reliability while expanding 5G coverage, enabling better access to online education, digital services and economic opportunities.

This latest investment is part of MTN’s broader national infrastructure programme announced earlier this year at the South African Investment Summit. Through this programme, MTN aims to expand 5G connectivity coverage to 82% in the Free State and 75% in the Northern Cape by 2026, while also improving 4G services in both provinces.

“By extending our 5G footprint and strengthening network infrastructure in these provinces, especially in rural and farming communities, we are enabling greater inclusion and opening access to opportunities that can improve lives and livelihoods,” said Isabel Belle, GM of central region operations at MTN South Africa

The project will be run by Chemnetic, a local network infrastructure service provider contracted under Ericsson, MTN South Africa’s network partner.

Chemnetic’s Stefan Boshoff said investments such as these are not only improving connectivity for consumers but also creating meaningful opportunities for small businesses such as his.

“As local service providers supporting network infrastructure deployment, we benefit directly through increased work opportunities, skills development and the chance to contribute to the digital growth of our communities.”

TimesLIVE