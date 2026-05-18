Malaysia’s PM meets king amid talk of early elections

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Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim held an audience with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday, a day after the premier floated the possibility of calling an early election, according to a statement on the monarch’s official Facebook page.

A general election is not due until early 2028, but Anwar is facing pressure to seek consent from the king to call polls before schedule in response to growing tensions in the governing alliance and to synchronise the vote with several state polls expected in the coming months.

Sultan Ibrahim met Anwar at the national palace, with the chief secretary to the government present, the Facebook post said without providing further details.

Anwar’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A palace official told Reuters it was a “routine meeting” and part of Anwar’s weekly audience with the king, adding that they were not privy to what was discussed.

Anwar said on Sunday he would consider calling a snap election if internal divisions continue to widen. Anwar’s government consists of his Pakatan Harapan bloc and the Barisan Nasional alliance led by the once-dominant United Malays National Organisation party, as well as a handful of smaller parties.

Barisan said on Saturday it would contest all 56 seats in an upcoming election in Johor state independently and without the co-operation of the Pakatan bloc. Anwar said he plans to convene Pakatan’s leadership for urgent discussions, adding that the bloc was prepared to contest against any parties.

Anwar could also face a challenge from his former cabinet ministers Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad. The pair on Sunday announced they were leaving Anwar’s People’s Justice Party to lead a smaller party, a move that could spur more defections from the governing coalition.

Reuters