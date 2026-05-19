Elderly man drowns in Mossel Bay

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A 79-year-old man drowned at The Point in Mossel Bay late on Monday afternoon.

A heroic rescue attempt by a bystander was not enough to save a 79-year-old man who drowned in Mossel Bay on Monday afternoon.

Despite the Good Samaritan pulling the man from the water and desperately performing CPR on the shoreline, the victim could not be revived.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said at 4.55pm NSRI Mossel Bay duty crew were activated following eyewitness reports of a man who appeared to have fallen from the rocks into the sea at The Point.

NSRI rescue swimmers responded directly to the scene while NSRI crew members responded to the Mossel Bay station rescue base to prepare to launch a rescue craft.

Mossel Bay Fire and Rescue Services, the SA Police Service, ER24 ambulance services and Western Cape Government Health EMS also responded.

“While responding to the scene, eyewitnesses reported that a bystander had entered the water and managed to bring the casualty to shore,” Lambinon said.

The Good Samaritan proceeded to perform CPR on the man.

“The NSRI crew, joined by paramedics, took over the CPR efforts.

“After all efforts to resuscitate the 79-year-old local man were exhausted, he was sadly declared deceased.”

The police opened an inquest docket for investigation.

“Our condolences are conveyed to family of the deceased.”

The NSRI further commended the local bystander for his bravery.

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The Herald