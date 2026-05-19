One-take film earns Pretoria student global nod

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Talented student filmmaker Talita Brits has been shortlisted as a finalist in the 2026 Sony Future Filmmakers Awards, and will be heading to Hollywood next month.

A Pretoria film student has beaten thousands of entrants from 162 countries to be selected as one of five finalists in the student category of a global film award.

In less than a month, 24-year-old Talita Brits will head to Sony Pictures Studios in Los Angeles for a series of masterclasses in filmmaking, culminating in a gala ceremony where the category winners of the 2026 Sony Future Filmmaker Awards will be announced.

Brits is one of 8,400 filmmakers who entered the competition, with her 12-minute film Ongeluk (Accident).

The film follows a young woman involved in a life-changing car accident, and the devastating ripple effects of a split-second incident.

A graduate of Open Window in Centurion, where she is completing her honours degree, Brits created Ongeluk as a third-year project that tested her creative limits.

Inspired by the award-winning single-take series Adolescence, she decided last year that she wanted to make a similarly immersive one-take film sparked by a chance roadside encounter.

“I was driving from Pretoria to Fochville one afternoon and saw some boys playing with a ball on the side of the road. Nothing happened, but I suddenly pictured hitting one of them, and I couldn’t stop thinking about it. I actually had dreams about it and thought something like that could make an exceptional movie.”

Brits said she wanted to explore South Africa’s power structures through the story and chose to centre it on a white Afrikaans woman trapped in a terrible situation.

“I wrote a bad version of a script and sent it out to classmates. My lecturers suggested that I do an edited version, but I was determined to do one take. I wanted to film it at night, but it didn’t work, so I contacted the crew again, and we re-shot the whole thing in the early evening.”

Brits persuaded her friend and fellow student Milay Maree to take the lead role — something Maree was initially reluctant to do because of the emotional intensity required for the uninterrupted 12-minute performance.

“She didn’t think she could do it and was so stressed about keeping her emotions up on camera for more than 10 minutes,” Brits said.

This prestigious international nod is a testament to Talita’s vision and the calibre of storytelling coming out of our creative community, — Open Window

Impressed by the final result, Brits’s lecturers encouraged her to enter the awards.

Earlier this month, Brits learnt she had made the final shortlist and would attend four days of interactive sessions and masterclasses led by Sony Pictures executives. The programme will cover production, talent deals, animation techniques, soundtracking and cutting-edge technology demonstrations.

Open Window also praised her achievement.

“This prestigious international nod is a testament to Talita’s vision and the calibre of storytelling coming out of our creative community,” the institution said.

Unsure of where her career will take her, Brits said she would like to move to the US one day, but is certain she will leave Pretoria once she has completed her honours degree.

“Pretoria is way too small for a career in filmmaking. I will be heading to Cape Town,” she said.