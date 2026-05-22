Strengthening payment systems to better serve EPWP participants

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Through focused reforms, such as a recent community of practice session hosted by the department of public works & infrastructure, the EPWP is enhancing its ability to deliver on its mandate.

The Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) — a government initiative focused on skills development and temporary work opportunities — continues to enhance its systems to ensure that participants receive accurate, transparent, and timely payments.

As part of this ongoing effort, the department of public works & infrastructure recently hosted a community of practice (COP) session focused on strengthening EPWP payment systems and addressing existing control gaps.

Efficient payment systems are central to the success of the EPWP. Timely and reliable payments not only support participants’ livelihoods but also build trust in the programme and its ability to create meaningful work opportunities and reduce poverty.

The engagement brought together key stakeholders to explore practical solutions to improve the integration of attendance records and payment processes, tighten identity verification, and enhance coordination across implementing partners.

These improvements are critical to reducing delays and ensuring greater accountability and transparency.

Efficient payment systems are central to the EPWP’s success, supporting participants’ livelihoods and building trust in the programme

Insights from international best practice highlighted the importance of fully integrated digital systems that link attendance, wage calculation, and direct payments. Such approaches have proven effective in improving payment accuracy, reliability, and overall system integrity.

While the EPWP uses various payment methods across projects, efforts are underway to streamline processes — tightening internal controls and improving system coordination. This includes reinforcing the critical link between verified attendance and payment, which remains essential for ensuring fairness and accuracy.

The COP session marks an important step towards building a more efficient, credible, and accountable payment system.

Through continued collaboration and focused reform, the EPWP is strengthening its ability to deliver on its mandate — creating work opportunities while improving the lives of participants.

For more information, visit the EPWP website.

This article was sponsored by the department of public works & infrastructure.