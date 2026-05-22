White House forced top spy Gabbard to resign, source says

By Jonathan Landay
The White House forced US intelligence official Tulsi Gabbard to resign from her post, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Gabbard posted her resignation letter on X on Friday.
Reuters
By Jonathan Landay
The White House forced US intelligence official Tulsi Gabbard to resign from her post, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Gabbard posted her resignation letter on X on Friday.
Reuters
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