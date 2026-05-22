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White House forced top spy Gabbard to resign, source says

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Tulsi Gabbard is sworn in as US director of national intelligence at the White House in Washington, DC on February 12 2025.
US intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard resigned on Friday. (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

By Jonathan Landay

The White House forced US intelligence official Tulsi Gabbard to resign from her post, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Gabbard posted her resignation letter on X on Friday.

Reuters

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